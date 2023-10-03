Is Macy’s coming to a strip mall near you? Retailer will open 30 scaled-down locations nationwide

Soon, you won’t have to hit the mall to visit a Macy’s store—or a smaller, revamped version of the retailer, that is. You’ll be able to pop in on your way out of Target, Walmart, or Home Goods.

On Tuesday, Macy’s announced it will open 30 trimmed-down stores in strip malls across the country, as it continues to shutter more and more shopping mall locations. The company did not announce where the new stores will be, but said it has been testing the smaller stores for almost four years now, as mall traffic has been coming to a screeching halt. The new stores will pop up over the next two years. Fast Company reached out to Macy’s to ask when store locations will be announced, but did not hear back by time of publication.

“We are excited to accelerate the expansion of our small-format strategy as we continue to innovate and reposition our store portfolio to better serve our customers,” Adrian Mitchell, chief operating officer and chief financial officer for Macy’s, said in a press release. “Our small-format stores are efficient to operate, provide the customer with a shopping alternative within our omni-channel ecosystem, and present a unique opportunity to target high-traffic shopping centers,” Mitchell continued. “Our small-format strategy is one way we intend to harness the full power of the Macy’s brand to deliver sustainable, profitable sales growth for Macy’s, Inc. beginning in 2024.” Chief stores officer Marc Mastronardi told CNBC that the new stores, with a smaller selection of merchandise and a more modern feel, will be the solution the brand has been searching for, as customers keep choosing other retailers and the middle class remains hard hit by tough economic times.

“The high level of convenience in places that have a lot of traffic—that’s been the secret sauce,” Mastronardi said to CNBC. Macy’s has also moved online, launched a new women’s private brand, and brought back some popular brands like Nike and Under Armour. Macy’s, Inc.’s smaller stores, which are already in strip malls, have been operating under the names “Market by Macy’s” and “Bloomie’s,” a condensed version of Bloomingdale’s stores. CEO Jeff Gennette told CNBC about the test stores earlier this year: “The hope is that we’re going to have a model that we’re going to be able to scale more aggressively in 2024 and beyond,” Gennette said.

Investors are still worried as the company recently cut its full-year forecast and says weak sales are likely to continue. So far this year, the company’s stock is down about 44%. The company believes the rebrand will work, though, and with the popularity and accessibility of strip mall stores over mall shopping, it certainly seems like a necessary modern makeover.