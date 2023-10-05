OpenAI COO Brad Lightcap on ChatGPT’s surprise success and building one AI model to rule them all

OpenAI’s COO Brad Lightcap may not have the name recognition of cofounders Sam Altman and Ilya Sutskever , but he’s been in the room during some of the company’s biggest moments—from the push to supersize large language models, to its fateful choice to sell almost half of the company to Microsoft for $10 billion . Today, Lightcap oversees the business, operations, and strategic partnerships across the company’s Research, Applied AI, and Go-to-Market organizations. He also manages the OpenAI Startup Fund.

On a sunny September afternoon, I met with Lightcap in OpenAI’s posh and fauna-filled San Francisco office, where we discussed everything from his early days at Y Combinator to OpenAI’s focus on building one “general” AI model to rule them all.

Fast Company: Many people are convinced that we’re at another inflection point in technology right now with AI. Did you have an “aha” moment where you realized that things were probably changing?

Brad Lightcap: OpenAI was still fairly early; it was still a nonprofit. It was before I had joined and I was sitting with Greg Brockman and Ilya Sutskever, our president and chief scientist, respectively, and they were showing me a pitch deck that they were using to raise donations for the nonprofit. This was back in 2017, early 2018. They were showing me these curves in the deck that were basically plots of progress and measuring the proficiency of these systems against a given task, and all of them were exponential. [The curves] related to some of the work we were doing at the time in reinforcement learning around our Dota experiments, which is basically teaching AI to play video games at a superhuman level. [Editor’s note: OpenAI’s AI agent eventually defeated the best Dota team in the world in 2019.] And I remember just being stunned. And that was the moment that I was like, OK, there’s something more here that I don’t understand, and I should probably figure it out. Prior to that I was just helping OpenAI in a personal capacity, mostly as a favor to Sam.