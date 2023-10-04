California beat Big Tobacco in court. Now it’s coming for Big Oil

When California and other states sued Big Tobacco in the 1990s—and proved that cigarette makers had hidden evidence that linked smoking to cancer—it led to a record-breaking $246 billion settlement and changed the industry. Now, California wants to do the same thing to Big Oil.

In a lawsuit filed last month, the state argues that oil companies (including Exxon, Shell, California-based Chevron, and others) should be held accountable for the climate disasters now playing out in California, from drought to flooding to wildfires. It’s not the first lawsuit filed against the fossil fuel industry. But California’s size, as the world’s fifth-largest economy, makes it a big deal—and other states are likely to follow. Like the tobacco lawsuits, it hinges in part on the fact that oil companies knew for decades exactly how harmful their products could be and used disinformation campaigns to delay any action. For the tobacco cases, that fact was a turning point. When the first tobacco lawsuits were filed by smokers or their families in the 1950s, as the link between smoking and disease became clear, the cases weren’t successful. Things changed when it was discovered that tobacco companies hid their knowledge of the dangers of cigarettes. “For over 30 years, no one won a single case against the tobacco industry,” says Benjamin Franta, founder of the Climate Litigation Lab at Oxford University. “Then in the 1980s, there was a strategic breakthrough.” Plaintiffs started to request internal documents about what the tobacco industry knew about its products, and some whistleblowers also started leaking documents to the public. “That combination yielded the tip of the iceberg information that shows that the industry was well aware of the harmful effects,” he says.

In the 1990s, when states and health insurance companies started to sue instead of individuals, the tobacco industry lost on a massive scale. States sued for the same basic reasons that California is suing for now—to recover costs (health costs, in the case of tobacco), and to hold companies accountable for deceiving consumers. There are also now reams of evidence about what oil companies knew about the effect their products could have on the climate. Exxon’s internal documents from the 1970s and 1980s, as only one example, talk about how quickly CO2 from fossil fuels would build up in the atmosphere and predicted (correctly) how much that would heat up the planet and what the likely effects would be. They also noted what would actually have to happen to solve the problem. “They talked about what the options were for avoiding those impacts,” says Franta, who has studied the industry’s deception in detail. “Basically, the answer they came to was that to avoid these catastrophic impacts—and they use words like ‘catastrophic’—they needed to start replacing fossil fuels right away, because they knew it was going to take many decades to accomplish that. So it wasn’t something that could just be left for later. But that’s exactly what they did.”

Even as early as 1959, physicist Edward Teller (also known as the father of the hydrogen bomb) warned the crowd at a major industry event that fossil fuels would need to be replaced because they were causing CO2 to build up in the atmosphere. “It really demonstrates how uncomplicated the basic science of global warming is,” says Franta, who has a doctorate in physics along with a law degree and another doctorate in the history of science. While the industry spent decades arguing that climate science was uncertain, the fundamental facts were well understood in the middle of the century. By that point, oil companies had already started meeting to study the problem of smog, as complaints were growing about hazy brown air in American cities. The industry funded university researchers to try to prove that burning petroleum wasn’t causing smog, and then went to air pollution control meetings to argue that more research was needed. It was a tactic they soon started using to fight climate action—arguing repeatedly that the science was complex and that there should be more studies, even when they already knew that the evidence was clear. In 1965, when a detailed White House report explained what the impacts of climate change could be—and accurately predicted that CO2 in the atmosphere would grow by around 25% by the year 2000—the president of the American Petroleum Institute summarized the research at an industry meeting. “The substance of the report,” he said, “is that there is still time to save the world’s peoples from the catastrophic consequences of pollution, but time is running out.” Internal industry research found the same thing, but instead of starting to shift to renewable energy, the industry kept fighting any climate action.

Their strategy involved investing in climate research, like Exxon’s atmospheric science program, so that oil companies could be seen as climate experts and influence possible legislation. (Exxon also briefly studied deforestation, in the hopes that it could be blamed for rising CO2 levels instead of burning fossil fuels.) They argued that solar, batteries, and electric vehicles weren’t viable solutions, while simultaneously touting their own research on them. The industry also sponsored more research with sympathetic scientists at universities, and misrepresented the state of climate science to make it sound uncertain. They sponsored economic research and argued that the transition away from fossil fuels would damage the economy, while ignoring possible advances in technology and the economic damage that climate change itself would cause. One economist argued, without evidence, that just adapting to a high-CO2, high-temperature world would be the most economical choice. As climate science kept progressing, the industry started attacking scientists’ credibility. The API and other industry groups created the Global Climate Coalition, a group designed to spread climate denial. When governments considered laws—like an “eco-tax” proposed in the EU in the 1980s, or another energy tax proposed by Bill Clinton—the industry succeeded in fighting back. It created a “Global Climate Science Data Center” designed to look independent, but that pushed industry-friendly ideas on Congress and the media. Later, some companies distanced themselves from climate denial, but started promoting small changes, like improvements in oil production, that wouldn’t actually address the underlying problem.

The list goes on—if you’re interested in diving into the history, Franta’s 300-plus-page dissertation is a fascinating read. But there’s no shortage of evidence that oil companies understood the consequences of what they were doing and did it anyway. In the paper, Franta calls the industry’s collective actions the greatest corporate crime in history. “It was all pretty amazingly irresponsible,” he says. “This industry was predicting its own products are going to cause irreversible global catastrophe to occur and didn’t warn anybody about it. They didn’t take proactive action to prevent the damage. And then once others started to try to take action, the industry stepped in to block it.” If California is successful in its lawsuit, the impacts could be significant, says Franta. Beyond giving the state more funding for ever-increasing disasters, it could lead oil companies to change behavior, including deceptive messaging. The huge sums that the companies might be forced to pay would have a material impact on their profitability. And the litigation might uncover even more about the industry’s decades of deception.