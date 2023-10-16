If it’s true that your life flashes before your eyes right before you die, a large chunk of my playback will be dedicated to finding the perfect Zoom backgrounds.

In my quest to virtually turn my boring home office into what appears to be a boring, professional commercial office, I’ve sifted through thousands of Zoom backgrounds and found a mere handful that look realistic enough to use on a regular basis.

Here are the ones I keep loaded up in my Zoom app, plus instructions about how to set your own backgrounds and tips for making it all look as believable as possible.

How to use Virtual Backgrounds

There are a couple of ways to load up Virtual Backgrounds in Zoom. Before a meeting, open the Zoom app and click the gear icon in the upper-right corner.