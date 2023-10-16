If it’s true that your life flashes before your eyes right before you die, a large chunk of my playback will be dedicated to finding the perfect Zoom backgrounds.
In my quest to virtually turn my boring home office into what appears to be a boring, professional commercial office, I’ve sifted through thousands of Zoom backgrounds and found a mere handful that look realistic enough to use on a regular basis.
Here are the ones I keep loaded up in my Zoom app, plus instructions about how to set your own backgrounds and tips for making it all look as believable as possible.
How to use Virtual Backgrounds
There are a couple of ways to load up Virtual Backgrounds in Zoom. Before a meeting, open the Zoom app and click the gear icon in the upper-right corner.
This opens the Settings menu. In the left-hand column, choose Background & Effects. Then click the little plus icon below the bottom-right corner of your video, and choose Add Image.
You can also do this while a meeting is in progress. Click the little carat icon in the upper-right of the Video button, select Choose Virtual Background . . . and then click the plus icon to add your image.
If you don’t like how it looks, “None” is the first option under the Virtual Backgrounds collection. Select that to go back to your real-life background.