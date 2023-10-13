A few years ago, Nick Milo was using a folder full of plain text files for notes when he found out about Obsidian .

The app had just launched in beta, and was getting some buzz on a productivity forum that Milo liked to frequent. Obsidian gave structure to text files in a way that resembled more popular apps such as Notion and Evernote, and it didn’t take long for him to get hooked on the app.

“Immediately, I recognized that they had cracked the code,” he says.

Milo has since become one of Obsidian’s most outspoken users, with a popular YouTube channel and e-course that calmly explains not just how to use Obsidian, but why. (A popular comment on his first video: “This wasn’t a product walkthrough. This was a guided meditation.”)