A few years ago, Nick Milo was using a folder full of plain text files for notes when he found out about Obsidian.
The app had just launched in beta, and was getting some buzz on a productivity forum that Milo liked to frequent. Obsidian gave structure to text files in a way that resembled more popular apps such as Notion and Evernote, and it didn’t take long for him to get hooked on the app.
“Immediately, I recognized that they had cracked the code,” he says.
Milo has since become one of Obsidian’s most outspoken users, with a popular YouTube channel and e-course that calmly explains not just how to use Obsidian, but why. (A popular comment on his first video: “This wasn’t a product walkthrough. This was a guided meditation.”)
He’s not alone in seeing the light: Obsidian estimates that it has one million users, and its Discord channel has more than 110,000 members, who use the app for everything from task management and bookmarking to organizing their daily thoughts. On Reddit, Obsidian ranks in the top 5% of communities, with 94,600 members. All this happened without any venture capital backing or outside investment.
Obsidian’s grassroots success is all the more remarkable given that the app isn’t especially inviting to nontechnical users. While apps like Notion put all your notes in the cloud so you can instantly access them from anywhere, Obsidian gives users a folder full of files and puts them in charge of managing it. Using Obsidian also requires some familiarity with Markdown—a text-editing language with its own unique syntax—and leans on third-party plug-ins for features that are table stakes in other note-taking tools.
But that nerdiness is also part of its allure: Once Obsidian endears itself, it’s hard to imagine using much else.