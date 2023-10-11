Sorry, Garmin: How the Apple Watch finally won me over

Thanks for reading Plugged In, Fast Company’s weekly tech newsletter. If a friend or colleague forwarded this edition to you—or you’re reading it on FastCompany.com—you can check out previous issues and sign up to get it yourself every Wednesday morning. I’m always grateful for your ideas and feedback: Send them to me at hmccracken@fastcompany.com.

Adobe released a super icon to combat misinformation. It may just confuse things more Back in 2015, when the Apple Watch was new, I bought one—and then found myself not using it much. At the time, it felt like a pretty rough draft of what Apple was trying to accomplish. For one thing, the company had managed to create a timepiece that wasn’t very good at, um, telling you the time: Its screen stayed off until you raised your arm, and even doing that didn’t reliably turn it on. After my original Apple Watch ended up at the back of my dresser drawer, I paid only fitful attention to the evolution of its successors, usually around the time they were announced. But for the past couple of weeks, I’ve been wearing the latest model, the Apple Watch Series 9. Living with nearly a decade’s worth of improvements all at once makes me feel like Rip Van Winkle waking up in a distant future in which everything is amazing. In fact, I liked the watch Apple provided for review so much that I’ve already bought one of my own. (Both are the $429 version with a 45 mm aluminum case.)

Now, since the early days of the pandemic, I have been wearing smartwatches—various models from Garmin, most recently the Instinct 2 Solar. With its rudimentary monochrome screen, push-button interface, and Casio G-Shock-like aesthetics, the Instinct is about as far from an Apple Watch as you can get while remaining in the same product category. I’ve used it for fitness tracking, mobile payments, and keeping tabs on app notifications while I’m out and about. One of the reasons it’s been fun to wear the Instinct is because I don’t see it on zillions of other wrists. (In the Bay Area, at least, the Apple Watch is ubiquitous.) It runs for a couple of weeks on a charge before I need to plug it in, even though it turned out that I don’t spend enough time in the sun for its tiny built-in solar panel to meaningfully top off the battery. And on some level, its sheer basicness is refreshing: It may be the least-distracting gadget I own. But thanks to Apple’s yearly updates, a 2023 Apple Watch is so much better than the 2015 original I never quite bonded with. It’s dramatically faster, with a bigger, brighter screen and more sensors. The display stays on in an energy-saving dimmed mode. There are now more case styles and colors, customizable face options, and band types, all of which help you put together an Apple Watch that doesn’t feel like everybody else’s Apple Watch. I even figured out how to create some wacky watch faces of my own.

