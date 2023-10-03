4 Secrets to making social media video that gets noticed

BY Kim Rittberg3 minute read

If you still haven’t gone all in on video, now’s the time. Last year, online videos had an audience reach of around 92% among internet users. I’ve been working in video and TV for nearly two decades writing TV news scripts and overseeing digital video teams for media organizations like Netflix, Us Weekly, and Fox as well as producing branded content. But you don’t need to be a media organization to craft content that converts to new clients.

If you’re still skeptical of the power of video, perhaps this data will send you into scriptwriting mode: 93% of companies have said they’ve landed a new client from social media using video, 78% of marketing professionals say videos have directly helped to increase sales, and 51% of people are more likely to share video over other content.



If you’re a founder, consultant, or other self-employed person providing a service, video is the most effective tool to get people to know, like, and trust you. And if you run a product-based business, video can highlight your product in myriad ways to drive sales and highlight your unique founder story. The 4 C’S of creating social media video Confidence (switching from “supermodel mode” to “teacher mode”)

The biggest self-limiting belief I see from the hundreds of people I’ve worked with is the self-consciousness of being on camera. The fear of judgment often freezes people as they’re about to press record. The following advice applies to both on-camera work and public speaking. You must shift from “supermodel mode” to “teacher mode.” In supermodel mode we are focused on how we look and sound, and our self-assessment tends to be highly critical. Who among us has heard their voice on a recording and said, “Gosh, I love the sound of my own voice”? In teacher mode we are focused on our message, and it is infinitely easier to hit record when you believe you are serving your ideal client or audience rather than overanalyzing micro-details about yourself.

As to the mechanics of loosening up: Right before you press record, simple techniques like practicing deep breathing, energizing yourself with motivating music, and maintaining a genuine smile can work wonders in boosting your on-camera confidence and presence. Clarity (be clear and concise)

While you may have a wealth of information to share, it’s essential to concentrate on delivering one impactful message per video. Be clear and concise. One video should have one nugget of information. If you have seven things to say, make seven videos. Struggling with being concise? Apply the 30% rule: Take your script or bullets and remove 30%. Right now, take your elevator pitch and start there. Once it’s whittled down you will see it’s far more powerful and delivers more impact because you’ve taken out any extraneous information.

Consistency (create infrastructure to keep going without burnout)

Consistency helps you not be the one-hit wonder of social media marketing. Do you know the band Chumbawamba? Probably not, since they made only one hit song. I help organizations avoid that. The way to be consistent without burnout is through efficient systems and processes. I help companies build video departments. Just like you would build infrastructure to support any other department—accounting, production, HR, etc.—you need to create an infrastructure to support this. Creativity (headline + audience focus = creative content)

Finally, creativity is the crown jewel of effective social video content. Contrary to common belief, you don’t need artistic genius to craft engaging videos. Instead, you need a journalist’s mindset: Focus on ideas and content that resonate with your audience, i.e., a headline + audience focus = creative content.