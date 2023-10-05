If I could apologize to my Sims, I would.

I put them through a lot when I played the game in the early aughts. But to be fair, they were a needy lot: Between making sure they were brushing their teeth, eating on time, going to work, throwing lavish parties in the hopes that a Drew Carey avatar (!) might show up, and not burning their houses down and winding up in low-res urns, things got tedious after the novelty wore off. So I eventually ignored them like a callous God so I could focus on what I was discovering to be more fun and relaxing in the long run: designing and building. These days, I realize I’m not alone on that front. There’s a bounty of home-design games that have evicted all the virtual denizens. And a new one has just launched on Steam’s Early Access program: Hometopia, which aspires to take the conventions of the home-design game category to new levels of realism—and builds co-op play into the category in the process.

[GIF: Hometopia Inc.] For creator Alex Åhlund, Hometopia is uniquely rooted in reality. Sure, he had already created sim games like Design This Home, which reached No. 2 on the App Store’s U.S. charts and boasted thousands of five-star reviews. But Hometopia—which his team says had a prelaunch waitlist of more than 100,000—was a bit more personal. “A lot of the details in the game are inspired by my real-world experience renovating a house built in 1895 in Richmond, Virginia, that my wife and I bought a few years ago,” he wrote to me on the eve of the launch. “The house stood in such a state of disrepair that, after the tour, our realtor turned to us and said, ‘I need to go disinfect my hands.’ We knew it sounded crazy, but the house was exactly what we were looking for. . . . It was an adventure, full of challenges and learning curves, and it’s been a huge influence on creating Hometopia.” To achieve a greater degree of authenticity, Åhlund says he brought multiple real-world architects on board, and the details, aesthetics, and building mechanics are inspired by actual styles and architectural principles. From incorporating real-world costs to furnishings based on the most popular products people are stocking their homes with today, Åhlund’s goal was to infuse grounded design challenges into a game that would be both relaxing and fun. (That’s not to say Hometopia is entirely without frustration at this stage—on Steam, users’ biggest complaint has been about performance. Worth noting here: An Early Access release is essentially a beta preview, and Åhlund says his team will tweak and shape the final version in response to the community’s feedback.)

In the final version of the sim, players will be able to build entire neighborhoods, or mix it up in a job system filled with client-based renovations or construction briefs. Of course, you could also just build your dream house with no restrictions—and for many, that’s undoubtedly the big draw. What the team says is new here is that like in a first-person shooter game, you can do it all alongside friends. They’re banking on the fact that you might want to use your gaming time to create, instead of just destroy—and Åhlund sees that as a gap in the market. [GIF: Hometopia Inc.] “We’ve witnessed the success of cooperative play in other genres and how popular it is in building games on Roblox, like Bloxburg and Brookhaven, so we asked ourselves: Why shouldn’t fans of building-simulation games have the same thing? Here’s the simple truth: Most co-op games are all about action and competition, not creativity and design.”

Games like this (including the previously viral Design Home) might seem vexing to outsiders—after all, the brief here is often open-ended; it’s not simply to get Mario from the starting line to the flagpole at the end. So what drives people to them? Just like the nascent trend of Juvenile Design, in the wake of pandemics, perpetual international conflict, and domestic division, not to mention the drama inherent in any given person’s normal life, we’re driven to places of comfort—and to “cozy” games that offer a relaxed escape, sans the often anxiety-inducing, often maddening task of grinding your way through Elden Ring. But perhaps the biggest factor underpinning it all: I’ll freely admit that I can’t afford my dream home. And I’m wagering that in today’s economy, I’m not alone on that front. “Absolutely, the economic and practical constraints of the real world often make the virtual world very much a fulfilling alternative,” Åhlund writes. “Design games let people live out their dreams and aspirations.”

Utopia, by its very definition, is an imagined place. Hey, I might not ever live in my dream home . . . but I can indeed design a blueprint for it in a game like Hometopia. And the best part: Whether or not I ever actually achieve my architectural dreams, I won’t have to listen to virtual residents natter and complain about my design decisions in Simlish in the process.