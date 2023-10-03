Chipotle has a new burrito bowl robot. Here’s how they made it

The last time I walked into a Chipotle at 7 p.m., it looked like it had been bombed by a giant burrito. Chunks of charred chicken, ribbons of lettuce, and bits of tomato and corn were splattered about the stainless steel counter. As the line of impatient customers grew, an exhausted staff retreated to the back of the house, attempting to grill up more steak and scrape the container for any salsa they had left to feed the hungry horde.

But now Chipotle is making a significant update to its stores to support its $8.6 billion burrito business. It’s introducing a robot called Hyphen that could one day portion out burrito bowls and salads automatically in the back of the house of 3,200 Chipotles across North America. While the Chipotle experience you know will appear unchanged, Hyphen promises to handle a large number of digital orders near-autonomously. All the human does is pop on the lid and stick the bowl in a bag.

In an exclusive conversation with Fast Company, Curt Garner, Chipotle’s chief customer and technology officer, shared details and video of the system—which was customized with the robotics company Hyphen—for the first time. Hyphen is being tested inside Chipotle’s innovation center, after which it will be installed in its first restaurant for validation and, if things work out, eventually make its way to an undetermined (but seemingly wide) number of stores.

While Hyphen promises to produce a still-unspecified number of bowls a day to alleviate operational woes, Garner recognizes the careful balance automation must play in the company’s stores, which are defined by homemade food served by hand.