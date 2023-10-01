Julie Wainwright led Pets.com and The RealReal to IPOs. Why she’s back with a new nutrition startup

BY Yasmin Gagne5 minute read

Julie Wainwright, the former CEO of Pets.com and The RealReal, blew her first paycheck from her first job at Clorox in the 1980s on art. “I remember thinking, oh no, what if I can’t pay my rent? I swear to God. That was pretty stupid,” she says. Now, Wainwright doesn’t just purchase artwork because she likes it: she’s got a dealer. She’s been scanning auction prices on Artnet. “I want to make sure the art has value in case I want to sell it,” she says. “I work too hard.”

Today, Wainwright’s barely lived-in, louchely glamorous Tribeca pied-à-terre on the 34th floor of the neo-Gothic Woolworth building has been designed around her art collection. Wearing four-inch strappy heels, she shows me around one morning in late September. “I try to get as many female artists as possible,” she says, pointing to works by Tara Donovan, Helen Pashgian, and Julie Mehretu. Wainwright, 66 and primarily based in Los Angeles, also notes pieces by the recently deceased Sam Gilliam and Peter Alexander as she seems increasingly preoccupied with mortality. In June, a press release circulated about her new company, a personalized supplement and nutrition platform Ahara. Now, the company is ready to come out of beta testing. She says she was inspired to start Ahara after watching her father—an artist in his own right—die from complications due to obesity in the midst of COVID-19. “He had a heart attack when he was 72. Instead of using that as a wake-up call, he gained 100 pounds,” she says.

Around that time, although she’d been seeing the same celebrity doctor Melina Jampolis—who is now also her Ahara cofounder—for the past 15 years, she’d gained 20 pounds due to a relationship. “I was with someone who loved eating. I’m not a person that will sit down to a five-hour meal, but this person would. He enjoyed his food and enjoyed his wine. This man I was dating could eat a lot, and he was fine. But I was eating half of what he was eating, and I still gained.” Opening her fridge—stocked with little besides a variety of bottled waters—Wainwright grabs a couple of Poland Springs (I decline a Fiji water) before we sit at her translucent plastic dining table under a sculptural bronze light. The day before, she’d attended a Women’s Wear Daily conference. There were fertility tests in the goodie bag from Proov; Wainwright gives them to me, saying she has no use for them. Wainwright doesn’t want to dwell too much on her previous startups, particularly the luxury clothing and accessory resale site The RealReal, which she founded in 2011 and left abruptly in 2022. “My aha moment for starting my own business was when a recruiter told me I was washed up. He said I’d never get a good job in the industry again. Every job he was showing me was crappy,” she says.

