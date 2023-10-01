As striking SAG-AFTRA returns to negotiations, Fran Drescher is in the lead role

I’m waiting for her in a conference room in the Los Angeles headquarters of the Screen Actors Guild—American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) on a hot day in late August. It’s been 41 days since SAG-AFTRA announced that, after contract negotiations broke down with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, its 160,000 members were going on strike. In the intervening weeks, Drescher, who has been president of the union since September 2021, has been attending picket lines and crossing the country for speaking events and interviews. Today, she’ll do even more.

Over my shoulder, there’s a wall of photos depicting the union’s history and notable members, including Rita Hayworth, Gene Kelly, and Ronald Reagan, who famously served as president of the guild for seven terms, launching his path to president of the United States. Suddenly, Drescher’s unmistakable voice echoes through the headquarter’s lobby from the floor below. I can’t make out her words, but I know she’s on her way.

Even in the face of her famous predecessor, Drescher may be the most compelling—and undeniably the most meme-able—labor leader in recent history. Best known for portraying the working-class “flashy girl from Flushing” on The Nanny, Drescher has led her union with characteristic chutzpah and established unexpected unity. In July, 98% of SAG-AFTRA members voted in favor of the union’s historic strike and most U.S. voters support the strike as well. With actors’ residual payments in sharp decline, and the specter of unregulated generative AI looming, the guild is demanding a contract that finally accounts for an industry transformed by the digital age.