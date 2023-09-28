Bringing a marketing mindset to strategic planning

You may be wondering what I mean by a “marketing mindset.” When I led marketing departments for various organizations, I used to say that my role on the executive team was to ensure that the customer’s voice was heard. I was figuratively bringing the customer into the organization’s strategic visioning efforts and implementation of its day-to-day operations. Today in my strategic planning consulting role, I coach my clients on the importance of keeping the customer’s needs and wants top of mind. To me, this viewpoint means having a marketing mindset.
For some, it might be obvious why this mindset matters. However, my 25+ years of experience tells me that many executives don’t always see things this way—especially when it comes to creating high-level business strategies. These leaders are often focused on strategy as it relates to or benefits employees, shareholders, or even themselves. These types of strategic plans are often created from the inside out. I argue that they should be created from the outside in. In other words, those on the outside of the company—the customers—should be at the heart of the planning since they should ultimately be the benefactors of the plans once they’re executed.
As part of strategic planning projects with my clients, I ensure that we reserve time for discussion around defining or clarifying the core customer and key stakeholders before we dive into developing the strategic goals, key initiatives, and playbook. It surprises me how often I work with a leadership team and not everyone is aware of exactly who their customers and stakeholders are.
Therefore, we will dedicate valuable time to identifying and describing their ideal customer(s) in terms of demographics and, more importantly, psychographics (needs/wants, behaviors, lifestyle, interests, dislikes, how they make decisions, etc.). This process holds true for business-to-business and business-to-consumer organizations because, ultimately, every business is selling something to a person, and it’s imperative to understand what that person is really like if you’re going to be successful in convincing them to choose your brand over another.
It’s just as important to clearly define your key stakeholders. Stakeholders may not transact directly with your business, but they play a crucial part in its success. They can include people or groups of people in these categories: boards of directors, owners, founders, employees, community members, universities, partners, vendors, government entities/officials, donors/funders, and sometimes even competitors.
The reason for doing this work prior to the discussion about goals, key projects, and action plans is so you can vet each of these ideas against the customer and stakeholder list. During the brainstorming and vetting process, there will likely be some ideas that arise that don’t serve the customer or a stakeholder group. This could indicate that those ideas shouldn’t make the cut and should be reworked or rejected.
Ensuring the leadership team of an organization understands the customers and stakeholders will make it easier to craft the proper strategic goals and tactics because everything your business does should be in their best interest. Understanding who these people are and why your business matters to them will help executives across all departments craft more meaningful and relevant strategic plans and playbooks.
Emily K. Howard is the Founder/President of Cheetah Strategy, a Brand & Business Consulting Firm.