Bringing a marketing mindset to strategic planning

You may be wondering what I mean by a “marketing mindset.” When I led marketing departments for various organizations, I used to say that my role on the executive team was to ensure that the customer’s voice was heard. I was figuratively bringing the customer into the organization’s strategic visioning efforts and implementation of its day-to-day operations. Today in my strategic planning consulting role, I coach my clients on the importance of keeping the customer’s needs and wants top of mind. To me, this viewpoint means having a marketing mindset.

For some, it might be obvious why this mindset matters. However, my 25+ years of experience tells me that many executives don’t always see things this way—especially when it comes to creating high-level business strategies. These leaders are often focused on strategy as it relates to or benefits employees, shareholders, or even themselves. These types of strategic plans are often created from the inside out. I argue that they should be created from the outside in. In other words, those on the outside of the company—the customers—should be at the heart of the planning since they should ultimately be the benefactors of the plans once they’re executed.

As part of strategic planning projects with my clients, I ensure that we reserve time for discussion around defining or clarifying the core customer and key stakeholders before we dive into developing the strategic goals, key initiatives, and playbook. It surprises me how often I work with a leadership team and not everyone is aware of exactly who their customers and stakeholders are.