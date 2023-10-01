Why more companies are starting to pay ERG leaders

Determined to see more women succeed in fintech, corporate lawyer Jenny (not her real name), set up and ran employee resource groups, or ERGs, focused on supporting women.

On top of her demanding day job, Jenny found herself having to spend between 3 and 10 hours a week on ERG-related tasks, depending on the group’s level of activity.

“It could literally be another part-time job if you let it become that way. You’re doing so many things—you’re . . . running events, rewriting policy, engaging with people internally, having people partnering conversations, you’re perhaps even advocating to senior stakeholders as to why things should change in a certain way,” says Jenny, who asked to remain anonymous to protect her company relationships and reputation.

Yet, in both of her last two roles, Jenny’s ERG leadership work—often done after hours—went uncompensated, leading her to eventually feel disheartened, disillusioned, and demoralized. Now that she’s in a new role at a new company, she’s made the decision that she won’t head up an ERG again, unless she’s paid extra to do so.