Meta’s plan to beat Apple in spatial computing: cheaper, faster, and more fun

Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth didn’t mention Apple by name when he took the stage at the company’s annual Connect developer conference in Menlo Park, California, on Wednesday, September 27—but the competitor was clearly on his mind when he introduced Meta’s new Quest 3 device as “the best-value spatial computing headset on the market for a long time to come.”

Meta’s Quest 3 headset will start selling for $500 next month. Apple’s Vision Pro headset, which the company has called its “first spatial computer,” will cost $3,500 when it becomes available next year.

“I wasn’t trying to be subtle,” Bosworth admitted during a conversation later that day. As if to drive home the point that Meta was itching for a fight, he added: “We could have built a $3,500 headset. We just never considered it.”

With next year’s launch of the Vision Pro, Apple is emerging as Meta’s most serious competitor in the nascent space of spatial computing. Both companies are building immersive mixed-reality headsets today, and both are eventually looking to sell lightweight AR glasses to consumers. At Connect, Meta put on display how it intends to win that competition: By being cheaper, faster, and more gaming-focused than the iPhone maker.