Meta’s plan to beat Apple in spatial computing: cheaper, faster, and more fun

Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth didn’t mention Apple by name when he took the stage at the company’s annual Connect developer conference in Menlo Park, California, on Wednesday, September 27—but the competitor was clearly on his mind when he introduced Meta’s new Quest 3 device as “the best-value spatial computing headset on the market for a long time to come.”
Meta’s Quest 3 headset will start selling for $500 next month. Apple’s Vision Pro headset, which the company has called its “first spatial computer,” will cost $3,500 when it becomes available next year.
“I wasn’t trying to be subtle,” Bosworth admitted during a conversation later that day. As if to drive home the point that Meta was itching for a fight, he added: “We could have built a $3,500 headset. We just never considered it.”
With next year’s launch of the Vision Pro, Apple is emerging as Meta’s most serious competitor in the nascent space of spatial computing. Both companies are building immersive mixed-reality headsets today, and both are eventually looking to sell lightweight AR glasses to consumers. At Connect, Meta put on display how it intends to win that competition: By being cheaper, faster, and more gaming-focused than the iPhone maker.
For Meta, affordable hardware is key
Apple’s Vision Pro headset has been hailed by those who have tried it for its stunning visual clarity and other technical feats, including impressive hand tracking. The device is also equipped with face- and eye-tracking sensors, as well as an outward-facing display that is meant to make using it less alienating to bystanders.
Adding all this cutting-edge tech to the device is expensive, necessitating a higher cost, which in turn can limit the appeal to consumers. “Price is extremely important, even for Apple,” says Moor Insights & Strategy analyst Anshel Saag.
Echoing a common sentiment among industry observers, Saag doesn’t think the Vision Pro is intended to be a consumer device. Instead, it’s meant to appeal to developers and well-off early adopters. He’s nonetheless worried about the precedent Apple is setting with all these premium features and the associated $3,500 price tag. “One of the biggest problems Apple has to anticipate is the gap between Vision Pro and whatever lower-cost headset comes [next],” he cautions.