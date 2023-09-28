How Heinz’s ‘Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch’ combo went from a Taylor Swift sighting to viral tweet to real product

Heinz’s “Kranch” is the new hot condiment—and it all started with chicken tenders, a viral tweet, and, strangely, iconic pop star Taylor Swift.

On Sunday, Swift was spotted cheering in a stadium suite at a Kansas City Chiefs game. She was joined by family members of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, whom Swift is rumored to be dating. Needless to say, the evening’s events only spurred further talk of a potential romance. It also ignited speculation on another topic: How does Taylor Swift like to eat her chicken tenders?

Twitter fan account @tswfiterastour started the discussion when it shared a snapshot of Swift from the game on X (formerly Twitter), posed next to a plate of food. “Taylor Swift was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch!” the user wrote. Their observation has now been retweeted more than 7,000 times.

🚨| Taylor Swift was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch! pic.twitter.com/rpAOP2HFtT — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) September 24, 2023

On Tuesday, Heinz quipped via Instagram that, of the two sauces in the image, “It was seemingly ranch, but obviously it had to be Heinz.” And on Wednesday, the company announced a special product in response to the photo.