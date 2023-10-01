Practical advice on burnout—what works and what sucks—from someone who’s dealt with it

BY JinJa Birkenbeuellong read

It’s impossible to stay vibrant and energetic all the time. For those of you who seem to have a well of energy and enthusiasm at all times of the day and night, I often wonder: “Are you okay?”

These types of people are always smiling, upbeat, and polished. Sharp, perky, with a straight back, a thousand-watt smile cemented on their face, and never a crack in their veneer, these people often are to be avoided. Unless you stand before them like a mirror, your offer to help will be refused (and they won’t help you either). As a person who has a lot of energy and a high capacity to do much with little, I have always been the one seeking more work to add to my plate. The greatest threat to my emotional survival is that I can’t seem to resist delivering a hundred times multiplier to everything I create or am tasked with. As a woman in business, and a Black professional to boot, I know I am not on a solo journey in a wilderness of trees with colored to-do lists flapping in the wind. If we’re alike, you are or soon will be on a reckless path of emotional damage, just like I was.

There are some people whose life of a thousand suns seems to dim even my stamina. I shouldn’t be surprised, but thankfully it’s a rare feeling to have my energy matched and dispensed back to me as if shot from a cannon. It feels almost like I’m being robbed of my natural energy rather than have it be recognized and exploited. I can only guess at the purpose behind a glowing, albeit stone, face. That’s what grounds me back to this conversation. Recently I found myself on the very edge of not having the capacity to do anything anymore. Even small things like attaching a paperclip to a stack of notes took a steam engine to move me. When this feeling descended upon me, I activated the superpowers available in my reserves and push through like a rotary plow on a train. This was my go-to response until spring, when I trekked with my now 17-year-old son to Joshua Tree in California to celebrate his graduation from 8th grade in 2020—a mom-son tradition that he missed because the pandemic took the world away, along with some childhood rites of passage.

In the heat, in the desert, and in the absolute quiet and stillness of a dry, seemingly barren yet lush environment, with explosively colorful cacti, poisonous plants, and snakes in the foreground of a vast expanse of rock and mountains, I could feel the smallness of being a human. The silence encouraged questions: Is there space in this world for me to have peace?

Have I been allowing myself to have peace?

Are these energy reserves I’ve been wearing like a badge just a fake well filled with crude oil and absolutely useless until tapped out and refined? It dawned on me that I had been running on empty and didn’t know for how long.

Since Joshua Tree, through personal experimentation, I’ve created some burnout prevention hacks to keep myself grounded, and I’m sharing them to help you stave off burnout too. I say stave off because I doubt that we can completely eliminate burnout. There are days when I lift up my Wakanda Titanium Shield for every little thing—but instead of fighting, I just go and lie down. A few caveats: this isn’t medical advice that can save your life, mind, or body. See your doctor for that. My hacks might sound obvious, absurd, or not enough to some people. You might be shouting out loud like Lucy when she was kissed by Snoopy: “Where are the basics like turning off your phone?” “What about going to get a massage?” “How about taking a vacation?” And the big one: “Meditate.” But why would I regurgitate what everyone else is telling you to do? And plus, most of us on the verge of burnout wouldn’t even think about taking vacations or walking barefoot in the desert or meditating. These are major efforts that take significant planning. As you read, you might be like, “Come on, lighting a candle is a peaceful act and can prevent burnout? Seriously, you are being ridiculous!” “You actually think placing my feet in cold water can help prevent burnout?” “You’re trying to tell me five minutes in a sauna with my eyes closed can make a difference in my life?”

My answer is, well, yes. While I am absolutely not providing any type of medical, financial, or health advice, I do believe, to repurpose a phrase coined by former Googler Jim Lecinski to help brands sell via Google’s ad platforms, that creating beautiful “micro-moments” in your life can help you reignite your awareness of your humanness and perhaps give you some micro-moments of solace to help keep you out of the OK burnout corral. Just look up. Literally stop what you’re doing and look up. Wherever you are. Whatever you’re doing. In your house. Look at the ceiling fan if you have to. When you open your eyes, before getting around to your day, immediately go to the window and look outside. Leaves that are green. Even if it is a cactus. Purchase a plant that has texture you can feel. Touch the plant once a day. I have a jade plant in my house. I touch the leaves because they’re squishy and interesting. I stick my fingers in the dirt to check for dryness. Sitting on the dock of the bay. Sit for five minutes. You don’t even need a chair, just sit on a step, the floor, a park bench. If you live on a busy street like me, sit outside and listen to the cars and the cop chases and the firetrucks. Annoying sometimes, it can still cleanse your senses and help you think about something other than work or deadlines. Rub you down. Buy some essential oil and add drops to the corners of your bathtub or shower stall. We have so many senses. We have our sense of smell, sight, touch, taste, and vibration. A few drops of a strong essential oil in your bathroom before a shower may remind you of something or give you space to literally breathe in for a moment. Three little birds. I don’t know where you live, but I know that I live in an urban area that doesn’t have the variety of birds you’d see in a river town like Galena, Illinois. We do have pigeons, cardinals, blue jays, and sparrows. The few birds that show up in my backyard sing loudly and often, their songs beautifully washing the atmosphere. My senses are recalibrated when I hear them sing. If you don’t hear birds or are not used to them, you can purchase a bird book like The Bird Songs Bible. All you have to do is open the book to a random page, gently press a button and you can hear the sound of a single bird and find a photo or illustration and a description. With birdsongs your brain will say “Stop, hey, what’s that sound?” Almond Joy. Eat a nut if you’re not allergic and don’t have dentures. Why? Because chewing on something hard activates a different sensation. We are so used to chewing soft things, processed foods, hot dogs, pizza, etc.; after all, this is America. Crunching nuts make your mouth, your face, and your jaw move differently. Cake by the ocean. I know, I know, I know! You’re like “I always hear about baking a cake or making cookies in order to relax. This is not new!” But here’s the thing: making cookies from scratch (not cut and drop with refrigerated dough!) is simple compared to making a cake, which can be hard. However, with cookies, you’re seeing, touching, smelling, and more, which again brings you back to experiencing your senses. Intentionally being aware of your senses is part of the process to avoid complete and total burnout. Candlelight and you. You may think this is a cliché, but it’s not. Just light a candle. Here’s the situation with a candle: It’s not just the candle. It’s the entire act of picking up the candle, smelling the candle, admiring the candle, noticing the color of the candle in the wick. Buy old-school traditional matches, the ones that leave a residue of sulfur in the air. Sometimes with matches, you have to strike them over and over again to get them to light. The smell of sulfur is an affront to your sense of smell. But watching the flame start off small and get huge and then using that to light the wick of a candle is a process. Blowing out the match means that you’re using your mouth, your lips, and your breath to cause an action. These are sensations that are necessary to remind you that you’re human. Have you ever used a candle with a wooden wick? This is an enhanced experience—the scent, the glowing candle, and then the flickering sound of burning wood. Bath full of ecstasy. I’m absolutely not gonna tell you to take a warm bubble bath. I really hate when people tell me to do that as a way to relax and calm down. Where is my hate bath? Second, I don’t like sitting in a pool of water that contains all of my bodily fluids and spending like an hour marinating; it’s not my idea of a good time. Also, baths take ritual and planning, something that burnout people need to reduce in their day to day. If you have access to a sauna or steam room for even five minutes, it will snap you out of whatever is going on in your head. Five minutes because they are often so hot that you can’t take more. Dancing barefoot. I’m sure you’ve been hearing lately about walking barefoot. My brother never wanted to wear shoes, and my little boys, when they were in kindergarten, used to refuse to wear shoes. I think they were on to something in their innocence. Walking barefoot safely outside does depend on where you live. If you live in an urban environment, surrounded by alleys and streets with nails or city rats, you can’t really do this. For those of you who can, taking off your shoes and walking outside with your toes in dirt, grass or sand sends signals from the earth up your legs. Try it and pay attention to reawaken your senses to help you feel more grounded, temporally. My skin. Skincare. Yes. Another total cliché. Right? All the ridiculous influencer posts on TikTok, YouTube videos, and Instagram. And even J Lo’s now famous video of her placing products from her own skincare line beautifully on her face. But here’s the thing: taking the time to squeeze out emollients, lotions, and all kinds of things on your fingertips and dabbing them across your face is an act of self-care. It activates all your senses and again puts you back in touch with your body, which is your humanity. It sounds almost too good to be true, but it’s true. Taking moments to look at your face in a real mirror reminds you that you’re not a computer, you’re more than your work and you’re touching your face and your skin and yourself. These things are so important; your skin is your body’s largest organ. You’d be surprised at how many people don’t use touch. Boredom. Just do it nothing. Now that I’ve given you small, intimate micro-moment strategies to stave off impending doom, here are some things that all the experts tell you to do that never seem to actually work out for us burnouts, because either we can’t start it or we try but we can’t keep it going. So here is my list of doomscroll, do with it what you will, or call it a night. I don’t care anymore. I suppose I could be saying go out and play sports, lift some weights, exercise and run to the beach or park. But you know what? Women like me who have a gazillion things to do don’t have the time or the bandwidth to spend an hour running to the beach or through the park and back. So taking micro-moments throughout the day can remind us that we’re still alive and stop us from just lying on the ground and shouting f— it! But whatever you do, don’t do the micro-moments either. Laugh and be happy. Aren’t you tired of folks telling you to go watch a comedy and get a good laugh? Powerful belly laughs do feel outstanding physically and mentally, but it’s sometimes difficult to get a really good solid and long-lasting laugh. Answering machine. You know what else? I’m not gonna tell you to turn your phone off, unplug, and let everything go to voicemail or unread for 30 days because that’s not realistic. We’re all addicted now, so why bother? Here’s the thing that does work: Keep your phone on at night, just place it in a different room from where you sleep. You’ll be amazed at how much better your sleep will be without the electromagnetic pulses running through your hands from the phone before bedtime. Soak up the sun. So, I’m also not gonna tell you to book a trip to the glorious and mystery-inducing Miraval Resorts to talk to horses and meditate because actually most of us can’t afford the time or the money to go! I Want Your (Hands on Me). I’m not gonna tell you to go get a massage either, because massages are expensive, number one, and number two most massages don’t really feel as good as they say they’re going to feel. They either hurt or you feel nothing at all but are too embarrassed to direct the massage therapist to do what you want. Number three, if you’re going to get a massage, at least infuse it with CBD—that way you’ll be able to chill more. The way you move. I’m also not gonna tell you to take the stairs or the elevator. Life is too short. The stairs take too long, and you really need to get upstairs to your place and drop a shower steamer on the bathroom floor before you take your shower. Say no. When you are broke, jobless, running thin on money, a single parent, food insecure, not in an “abundant mind-set” (shall I keep going), how can you activate boundaries and turn down imperfect opportunities? Please make it make sense! Don’t touch my hair. Finally, if you are Black with natural hair, one of the ways to stay grounded, not flameout, and just notice all your senses is to sit quietly on a chair, on a couch, cross-legged on the floor, sit up in your bed or lie in it, just use your fingers and simply touch your hair. Roll your fingers through your scalp at the crinkly growth of new hair. As you’re doing this you can daydream—feel the texture, think about your humanity, think about your Blackness, and plan and strategize all kinds of things. There are ancient messages embedded in our hair, and we can sense the mystical waves coursing through our hair as we weave our fingers around our scalps. None of these suggestions is perfect (but they did inspire a soundtrack as I curated a playlist). But when you feel like burnout is on the way, and you have that overwhelmed feeling, try some of these things every day if possible. See if you can pull yourself back down and recognize your humanity. Maybe try one or two, but whatever you might be thinking or feeling, do something that activates all your senses. When you activate them, whether all at once or one at a time in the course of a day, these micro-moments may help you stave off or completely avoid total burnout.