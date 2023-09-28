Elon Musk’s X is ignoring its own ad policies, a new study finds

BY Chris Stokel-Walker2 minute read

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, can’t keep track of its own advertising policies, according to a new analysis of 34,000 advertisements on the platform, shown alongside six million tweets.

The study, which its authors claim is the first-ever large-scale audit of how the platform follows its own ad policies, highlights gaps in the enforcement of X’s ad compliance. The gap between what X says isn’t allowed in advertising, and what slips through the net, is evidence of a lack of effective ad content moderation, says lead author Yash Vekaria, a research assistant at the University of California, Davis. Six in 10 political ads promoted on X violate at least one or more of the company’s own policies on advertising, the study found, while one in five of all ads violate policies around advertising adult content. In all, X has 17 separate policies governing advertising on the platform, which include prohibitions on political candidates or governing officials from taking out ads, and requirements that contact details of individuals to approach if ads are seen as a problem are provided.

Yet when Vekaria and his colleagues analyzed the ads on X over a six-month period from July to December 2022, a period of time that bridged the app’s existence before and after Elon Musk bought the company in October 2022, they found that ads routinely breached X’s own rules. In one instance, Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, took out an ad. “That is actually not allowed by Twitter, but Twitter is not able to detect these kinds of violations,” says Vekaria. The issue of compliance is greater in countries where English is not the main language. While around 50% of ads analyzed by Vekaria are written in English, the highest number of violations happened in Turkey, where nearly 200 non-compliant ads were posted. “What we anticipate is that their moderation and moderation team is country-specific,” says Vekaria. “They’re moderating properly in the US, and that’s why we have less violations here, but they are failing to moderate in sufficient quality in other countries like Turkey.” However, some American politicians were also able to slip the net and publish ads despite technically being banned from doing so. Ronna McDaniel, the Republican party chairwoman, and U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith are among those who appeared in Vekaria’s trawl of non-compliant ads.

