Why the U.S. is considering creating a space hotline with China

The U.S. is thinking about setting up a hotline with China to be able to quickly get in touch with officials in Beijing during emergencies in orbit, Reuters reported this week.

“What we have talked about on the U.S. side at least is opening up a line of communication to make sure that if there is a crisis, we know who we can contact,” Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman told Reuters.

The White House would have the final say for the U.S. side on whether to establish a hotline, though China has not yet been consulted on the idea.