IPO market sees remarkable boost in Q3 as investors embrace U.S. stock listings

BY Sam Becker

It’s not just your imagination: More companies have been going public lately.

In recent months, high-profile IPOs from Instacart, Arm Holdings, and most recently, Klaviyo have given the IPO market a shot in the arm, and proceeds are seeing an uptick compared to last year. That’s according to the newly published EY Global IPO Trends Q3 2023 report, which shows that in the Americas, there were a total of 36 IPOs (33 in the United States), raising a cumulative $8.6 billion during the third quarter of this year. It amounts to a rise of 238% in proceeds year-over-year for the region.

It’s worth noting, though, that despite a year-over-year increase in IPO proceeds, the global numbers are still down considerably from the pandemic-era boom. For instance, there were more than 2,400 IPOs globally during all of 2021 and, so far this year, there have only been 968. During 2022, there were 1,415 for the full year—as such, 2023 could end up in the same ballpark, or looking similar to 2019, during which there were 1,146 IPOs. Further, there have been 113 IPOs in the Americas year-to-date, raising a total of $19.3 billion. That’s a decline of 3% compared with last year in terms of total IPOs, but an increase of 159% in total proceeds. EY’s team also notes that the IPOs we’ve seen in recent weeks and months have mostly involved bigger companies that investors have been hungry to see go public.