These are the most passive aggressive phrases in emails

Have you ever gotten an email from a coworker that felt a little snarky? One that made you wonder, what did they mean by that? The problem with the written word is that it lacks context and inflection, and it’s natural for the reader to assume hostile intent.

Preply, an education platform, surveyed 1,000 Americans and found that 83% have received a passive-aggressive email at work. What’s more, 42% received this kind of message from their boss.

“Passive aggression can best be explained as unarticulated frustrations,” says Sylvia Johnson, head of methodology at Preply. “In some cases, these frustrations are articulated in a more formal tone, which can be seen as passive-aggressive while simply attempting to express frustration in a more passive way.”

These Are the Worst Phrases

“Per my last email” is the most passive-aggressive email phrase, according to the survey.