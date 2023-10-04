These are the most passive aggressive phrases in emails

Have you ever gotten an email from a coworker that felt a little snarky? One that made you wonder, what did they mean by that? The problem with the written word is that it lacks context and inflection, and it’s natural for the reader to assume hostile intent.
Preply, an education platform, surveyed 1,000 Americans and found that 83% have received a passive-aggressive email at work. What’s more, 42% received this kind of message from their boss.
“Passive aggression can best be explained as unarticulated frustrations,” says Sylvia Johnson, head of methodology at Preply. “In some cases, these frustrations are articulated in a more formal tone, which can be seen as passive-aggressive while simply attempting to express frustration in a more passive way.”
These Are the Worst Phrases
“Per my last email” is the most passive-aggressive email phrase, according to the survey.
“’Per my last email’ is considered passive aggressive as the implied message is ‘I already sent an email about this! Did you not read it?’” says Johnson.
Other offensive language includes, “correct me if I’m wrong,” “as previously mentioned,” “just a gentle reminder,” “thought I’d bring this to your attention,” and “thanks in advance.”
A passive-aggressive practice is copying the boss on an email, with 47% having faced situations where coworkers copied their bosses on emails regarding minor issues.