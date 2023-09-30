This is how technology can solve the childcare crisis

BY Elana Berkowitz and Courtney Leimkuhler5 minute read

As of today $24 billion in stimulus funds earmarked for childcare during the pandemic is set to expire. This looming childcare funding cliff could impact more than 3 million children across the U.S. and holds broader economic and social consequences than many people realize.

The timing of the ending of these federal funds could not be worse. As the school year begins, the percentage of women in the workforce who are mothers with young children has surprisingly rebounded, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. However, the key to unlocking women’s workforce participation is (and always has been) care, and the lack of options and funding negatively impacts women’s lifetime earnings and career trajectories. But this isn’t just a mommy issue, it’s an economic one. A study by BCG revealed that by 2030 the United States could lose a staggering $290 billion in GDP annually due to a deepening crisis in care staffing, which includes childcare. So it should come as no surprise that caregiving responsibilities— for the young and old—are the number two reason (behind retirement) that people (mostly women) leave the workforce.

The math simply doesn’t add up. Childcare costs soar above $10,000 annually per child on average, with some states witnessing fees climb to an eye-watering $15,000 to $20,000 per year—a price tag comparable to rent or public college tuition in many regions. Paradoxically, childcare workers, tasked with the demanding and critical job of nurturing our youngest generation, earn an average of just $13.50 per hour, less than what they could make in many service sector positions. Something has to give. And while there have been some encouraging moves to address this from a federal perspective with the recently passed CHIPS Act, we still need to see a massive overhaul by Washington of infrastructure support systems, federal funding, and public policy. But we can’t wait. This issue is impacting women, families, and our economy right now and we see an opportunity for technology to bridge this gap throughout the entire care sector, not only childcare, making it easier for families to access, vet, and afford care while enabling care businesses to operate more efficiently.

Here are three significant ways technology can play a pivotal role in addressing the care gap impacting every corner of our economy. Improve the quality of caregiving jobs Currently, there are a striking 1.8 million job vacancies in the care industry. Recent BCG research states that for every 10 care worker vacancies, another job somewhere else in the economy is lost. One reason behind this care worker shortage is that the jobs are not quality jobs today. However, we are starting to see the opportunity technology is presenting to make them better and give care workers more leverage. For example, automation and AI-supported tools for charting like Abridge and Tali.AI, which automate documentation and other routine tasks done by healthcare workers, can potentially reduce healthcare worker burnout and allow staff to operate at the top of their licenses.

We’ve also been encouraged by the emergence of nurse staffing platforms like Nursa and Incredible Health, which make it easier for nurses seeking flexible work to connect with facilities in need of staffing support. There are even examples of how technology can bring people together and support caregivers in the most challenging of times, with companies like Guaranteed that connect hospice workers with families in need of support at home. Tech-driven solutions like these can also be applied to smaller businesses like childcare facilities, to improve the quality of those jobs. Similarly in schools, where administrative work can absorb nearly half of a teacher’s available time and where teacher shortages are at an all-time high, AI-copilot tools like Brisk Teaching can help teachers reclaim hours each day.

Revolutionize the process of finding care The current process of locating care services, especially for smaller, offline providers, is challenging and often resembles a complex puzzle. While technology has simplified finding restaurants or vacation rentals, it has not yet streamlined the process of securing care for children or seniors. However, with advancements in technology, we can create better tools, matching algorithms, and anticipation and care navigation systems. For example, many large employers now offer Wellthy as a benefit. The company uses a combination of human touch, AI, and digital tools to support families with complex care needs in navigating the system and accessing care. Companies like Care.com and Winnie streamline access to daycares and preschools. Other newer platforms like Bumo Care and Bambino want to make hiring babysitters as easy as hailing an Uber. Finding care will never be as straightforward as grabbing a table at a local restaurant, but these innovations can at least make the process far less daunting and more user-friendly.

Make care more affordable and accessible Care is inherently human and therefore expensive, but we also haven’t begun to harness the power of financial innovation to make care costs more manageable. Technology has the potential to overhaul the financial aspects of care and improve the infrastructure for financial transactions between caregivers, care receivers, insurance companies, employers, and government entities. Companies like Carefull use advanced AI/ML techniques to detect fraud and enable adult children to manage the daily finances of their aging loved ones. In terms of insurance innovation, employers who want to offer paid leave to new moms and dads could turn to products like Parento that has built a first-of-its-kind paid parental leave insurance to give employers cost certainty and even coaches the company’s employees upon their return to work. And HCG Secure is rolling out “aging-in-place” insurance to keep older adults at home for longer. What if we used some of the existing student loan infrastructure to help families finance the upfront costs of daycare and early childhood education?

While we are already seeing encouraging, emerging solutions for the role technology can play in alleviating the care gap, there is still so much more potential to explore here. The truth is, that we have neglected this critical infrastructure for decades, seeing it as “soft” and therefore less important; and relying on the artificially cheap labor of women to fill in the cracks and keep our economy cranking. As we navigate the budget negotiation season, we implore Washington to prioritize childcare spending and look to innovative builders to bridge the gap.