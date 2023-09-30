How unpaid labor in the caregiving decades shapes women’s careers

BY Blessing Adesiyan6 minute read

My journey into the professional world began with a baby cradled in my arms. Freshly graduated from the University of Florida in Gainesville with a degree in chemical engineering and my summers spent interning at PepsiCo and Cargill, I was armed with offers from Fortune 100 companies.

While the thrill of a burgeoning career fueled my excitement, an undercurrent of concern ran deep—navigating the workplace terrain as a parent and caregiver. At 22, my initiation into adulthood came with the added responsibilities of caring for my daughter, Tayo, and supporting my parents and siblings back in Lagos, Nigeria. I was an early entrant to the sandwich generation but I wasn’t resentful. I was determined to reciprocate the sacrifices my family had made to facilitate my education. Alongside my professional ambitions, I was immersed in the whirlwind of breastfeeding a 9-month-old, orchestrating a logistical ballet to transport her to a childcare center, and rushing home to fulfill domestic duties. Beneath my youthful optimism lay an overlooked reality: I had unwittingly embarked on what would come to be known as my “caregiving decade.” This caregiving decade—a silent journey that shapes the lives of countless women—unfolds the moment young women transition into adulthood, entwining threads of responsibility, sacrifice, and resilience.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Skip forward a decade and a half, and there I stood, tears streaming in a parking lot due to spilled breast milk, compounded by a call from my manager demanding perpetual availability to compensate for my recent parental leave for my third child. As I wiped my tear-streaked face, I fumbled for my phone, reaching out to my husband, who was wearily navigating a three-hour commute. “I can’t do this anymore, it’s unsustainable,” I cried out. Beneath my emotional turmoil lay a reminder of the packed schedule that awaited me: school pickup, a therapy session, and a quick stop for Advil to manage the sporadic flare-ups in my C-section area six months post-birth, along with my father’s prescription (he’s been with us for five months now navigating a medical condition). Crushed by the burden of caregiving, I was unsurprisingly finding myself at the classic point where women are forced out of the workforce. I knew all the signs. I had started Mother Honestly as a side project to help women effectively combine work and family and grew it to reach over 300,000 women at work within a year.

While women have indeed made remarkable progress in the professional sphere, the intersection of caregiving and personal well-being continues to influence our lives and careers, often subtly or completely undetected. In our present era, many women adeptly balance the demands of careers with the weight of caregiving responsibilities. As we enter the caregiving decade(s), the trajectory pivots from nurturing our children to managing households, ultimately transitioning into the realm of caring for aging parents. This intricate voyage spans across decades, punctuating life milestones with a distinct blend of resilience and resourcefulness. Beneath the surface narrative, however, looms an unspoken truth—the unpaid labor that underpins caregiving. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics paints a vivid contrast: women devote nearly twice as much time to unpaid household chores compared to their male counterparts. From orchestrating childcare logistics to supporting aging parents, women artfully juggle multifaceted roles, often with minimal acknowledgment.

This concealed labor extracts a toll, impacting physical health, emotional equilibrium, and mental well-being. The struggle to balance these roles propels countless women into intricate terrain with repercussions that extend far beyond the surface. The impact of the caregiving decades on women’s health emerges starkly through data. Research illustrates that the cumulative stress of caregiving augments the risk of chronic health conditions, including heart disease and depression. The American Psychological Association highlights that women consistently report higher stress levels than men, with caregiving serving as a pivotal contributing factor. This strain, coupled with emotional burdens, erodes women’s overall well-being. The financial constraints that arise from reduced work hours or exiting the workforce altogether compound the issue. Yet, the duration of the caregiving decade often extends well beyond the anticipated decade, particularly for women of color and those navigating complex caregiving scenarios. Depending on race, ethnicity, and the caregiving of individuals with special needs, this span could stretch to three or more decades.

The financial impact of the caregiving decade on women’s working lives is profound. In an analysis conducted by the National Women’s Law Center, it was revealed that the average lifetime earnings of women with caregiving responsibilities are nearly 30% lower than those of women without such responsibilities. The stark reality is that the caregiving burden amplifies the gender pay gap, perpetuating financial disparities throughout women’s careers and into retirement. Moreover, the career advancement of women is deeply influenced by the caregiving decade. A study from LeanIn.Org and McKinsey & Company discovered that women are 1.5 times more likely than men to consider stepping back or leaving the workforce due to caregiving responsibilities. This departure, often seen as a necessary choice, curtails women’s upward mobility and deprives workplaces of diverse talents. However, the overarching narrative isn’t devoid of hope. Strategies to mitigate the health, financial, and career risks intertwined with the caregiving decade encompass prioritizing self-care and stress management. The provision of care infrastructure at home, workplaces, and within society can aid in navigating this labyrinthine journey while safeguarding well-being. Candid conversations about mental health and the cultivation of supportive networks can lay the foundation for resilience.

advertisement

While individual strides are pivotal, resolving the burden of the caregiving decade necessitates comprehensive societal support. The absence of paid family leave and affordable childcare exacerbates the challenges women face. Notably, the childcare crisis stands as an insurmountable obstacle. More than 70,000 childcare programs—accounting for a third of those supported by American Rescue Plan stabilization funding—are poised to shutter, potentially leaving 3.2 million children without childcare options. With dwindling federal investments, states are bracing for a precipitous dropoff in childcare resources come September 30, 2023. This impending cliff has dire ramifications, as more than three million children may lose access to childcare nationwide. Today, more men are stepping into care than ever before, but it’s not enough. Men worldwide express a desire to amplify their caregiving responsibilities at home, yet prevailing societal expectations and inadequate support thwart these intentions. A report titled “State of the World’s Fathers” reveals that, although 70% to 90% of men in surveyed countries feel equally responsible for caregiving, women still perform up to seven times more unpaid care work in some regions. This disparity is exacerbated by unequal pay and suboptimal government policies. Men’s yearnings to increase domestic involvement are hindered by societal structures unaccustomed to accommodating male caregivers.

“On average, men’s salaries around the world are a fifth higher than women’s,” notes Gary Barker, the CEO of Equimundo. “Many households will make the decision that the man’s paid work brings more into the household.” As men endeavor to bridge the caregiving gap, outdated systems present formidable obstacles. Recognizing these dynamics, forward-thinking workplaces can play a pivotal role in making the caregiving decade less daunting for women. Providing robust family leave policies that encompass parental, caregiving, and sick leave can alleviate the strain of balancing work and caregiving responsibilities. Access to affordable and high-quality childcare facilities can empower women to remain engaged in their careers without compromising their caregiving roles. Moreover, implementing flexible work arrangements—such as remote work options, flexible hours, and compressed workweeks—can empower women to manage their responsibilities more efficiently. Amid these endeavors, men too play a vital part. As men increasingly share caregiving responsibilities at home, the stigma surrounding male caregiving must be dismantled. Workplaces can foster inclusivity by encouraging male employees to embrace caregiving roles without fear of professional repercussions. Moreover, mentorship and sponsorship programs that uplift women, especially those traversing the caregiving decade, can bolster career advancement and ensure their voices are heard in leadership corridors.