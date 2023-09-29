This is the secret weapon to lead the AI revolution at work

BY Jess Elmquist4 minute read

Congratulations are in order, business leaders. Your organization has finally gotten on board and is reaping the benefits of artificial intelligence. Employees have more time to devote to higher value work while the tech quietly handles the mundane tasks in the background. Efficiency and productivity are up.

The downside of this change is that some organizations are still sitting on the sidelines. The wait-and-see approach is a recipe for stasis and business paralysis ensues—and that could have a significant impact on your competitive edge. In companies that are forging ahead of the technological revolution, C-suite leaders are asking: “Who owns AI in the organization? Who ensures we’re using it ethically and to its fullest potential?” Some might say it’s the CEO’s job. Others say it belongs to IT. I would argue that no one is better suited for this important responsibility than the chief human resources officer working in partnership with their C-suite colleagues, to support the rollout of new forms of AI that will impact how the business works.

The C-suite leader who holds the key They are taking more of a prominent position because AI is about enhancing workplace performance. While the chief technology officer will be concerned with issues such as security, it is the CHRO who will pioneer how AI will actually unfold within the organization. With a majority of HR executives feeling positive about AI’s impact on the function in the next two years, there are levers of power they can pull to help the C-suite, frontline and knowledge workers a) feel comfortable that the company sees an opportunity; b) acknowledge the risks; and c) know that the enterprise is moving forward on AI as it relates to everything from policy to performance. To take no action, and begin the process of embracing these tools, is a losing proposition. Being a first mover in your respective industry around AI is essential to the long-term ability to compete.

Four key steps for HR leaders HR executives would do well to think through the points below to help them be that proactive leader who prevents business paralysis: Educate themselves on AI. Become consummate strategic experts in the power of technology and all its forms, and how it’s changing workforce dynamics. CHROs should not hand off this immense responsibility to someone down the organizational chart but treat it as their protected domain. There are a plethora of ways to stay current with the rapidly changing tech landscape. Get involved with customer advisory boards and suggest ways to improve the hiring and retention tech platforms their organizations are using. Join HR technology associations, hire an expert, read magazines and other business publications, and continue to build your network with other forward-thinking CHROs.

Become a futurist. If you’re not already one by engaging third-party organizations that know AI inside and out. Don’t feel like you have to go it alone. Experts can support and build a roadmap around AI advancement and impact for specific companies and industries. They are more useful and targeted than the generic data sometimes found from big consulting firms with few subject matter experts on their teams. Get the word out about the efficiencies AI is bringing your organizations by teaming with your corporate communications department. Talk to the news media, participate in webinar discussions, and speak at conferences. Use the megaphone that comes with your executive role to be a forceful advocate for the technology. CHROs from some of the world’s biggest brands have shared crucial talent strategies on my podcast. One leader from a big financial institution told me how AI helped nearly double the number of job applicants since the start of the year. Visitors to the bank’s career site averaged 70,000 a month in January. Today it’s averaging almost 100,000 a month. “Insane” was his reaction.

advertisement

Connecting people to their work and futures. Partnering your team with generative AI will allow HR teams for the first time to efficiently build frameworks, skills, talent mobility schema and job descriptions that are interconnected, and allow motivated employees to engage and self-serve their learning and career desires. Without the partnership with AI tools, the way HR has traditionally devised structures and work is already out of date. But with new AI tools, these systems stay dynamic and vital for the health of the organization. AI will have one of the most influential impacts on how humans work that we have seen maybe ever. No one is completely clear on where this all goes, yet those who activate and move will play a part in bringing impact, accountability and guidance to the process.

Because AI will have the most impact on people, CHROs and talent leaders will be asked to take the lead not only in the way they work but also in the way they lead the company in the future of work. They inherently know that humans must always be kept at the forefront. AI is not meant to replace the building and cultivation of human relationships, but rather as an assistant for the broader organization. Empathetic CHROs should ensure a thoughtful, responsible, and accountable way in which AI tools are selected, explained and implemented. This will send a strong message to employees and customers that HR is walking the talk by supporting the “humans first” principle.