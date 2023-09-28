GameStop stock price pops as new CEO Ryan Cohen takes the helm of the troubled retailer

Shares of the beleaguered video game retailer GameStop have jumped in premarket trading after the company unexpectedly announced it had found its next CEO. GameStop said that Ryan Cohen has been named the company’s new chief executive officer with immediate effect. Cohen takes the role months after previous CEO Matthew Furlong was fired in May.

But the appointment of Cohen, who was already GameStop’s executive chairman, was as unceremonious as the ousting of its past CEO. The company’s press release announcing Cohen’s promotion was a mere two sentences:

“GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today disclosed that its Board of Directors has elected Ryan Cohen as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Cohen will not receive compensation for serving as the Company’s President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman.”

Thankfully for GameStop shareholders, investors seem to be a bit more excited about the news. GameStop stock is up over 9% as of the time of this writing to $18.72 per share.