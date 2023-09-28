Harvest moon 2023: How and when to view the last supermoon of the year

In August, we were lucky enough to see both a supermoon and a super blue moon. And tomorrow night we’ll be able to see another supermoon, too. But this supermoon, known as the harvest moon, will be the last of 2023—so be sure to get out there and see it.
Here’s what you need to know about the harvest moon:
- What is a harvest moon? The harvest moon is a nickname for the first full moon nearest to the autumn equinox—the first day of fall—which was last Saturday, September 23. The harvest moon usually occurs in September, but it can also occur in early October. This year’s harvest moon also happens to be a supermoon, which is when the moon is within its closest distance to Earth and thus appears up to 30% brighter and 14% larger than normal.
- But why “harvest” moon? For a couple of reasons, notes TimeandDate.com. First, full moon names usually reflect the time of year they happen in. September and October are harvesting seasons in agriculture, thus the name “harvest moon.” But in the past, the harvest moon actually helped farmers with the harvest, too. That’s because for the night before and after the harvest moon, the moon still looked almost like a full moon, which gave farmers more light to work by at night, meaning they could spend more time on those nights harvesting their crops.
- When is the harvest moon of 2023? The harvest moon takes place on Friday, September 29, this year.
- What time can I see the harvest moon? According to Space.com, the harvest moon officially makes itself known at 5:57 a.m. EST on September 29. However, it sets just an hour later. But you’ll once again be able to see it when it rises that night, which happens at 6:59 p.m. EST.
- What is the best time to view the harvest moon? The best time to see it is at 5:57 a.m. EST on September 29. That is the time it will be at its full illumination. However, if you aren’t a pre-dawn riser, that’s okay: You can check it out Friday night, too. But try to check it out as close as you can to moonrise in your area. For example, in New York City, moonrise is at 6:59 p.m. EST. on Friday, so it’s best to view the harvest moon as close to that time as possible if you live in NYC.
- When is the next harvest moon or supermoon? The next harvest moon is on September 17, 2024, according to TimeandDate.com. The next supermoon is on February 9, 2024.