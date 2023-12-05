One year with a foldable flip phone: the good, the bad, the ugly

BY Doug Aamoth5 minute read

A very happy birthday to my Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, which just turned one.

I had no intention of buying a foldable phone, but I use Google Fi as my wireless provider and was lured in by what I considered a very reasonable phone payment: $27.50 per month for two years. It hadn’t even been on the market for a month at the time I bought it, so I took the plunge. I needed a new phone, this one looked interesting, and it wasn’t wildly expensive. Now, a year later, I have thoughts.

Fold vs. flip: a tale of two phones Just to level-set, there are two styles of foldable phones available on the market at the moment. Both fold! But it’s the way they fold—or perhaps more importantly, the way they unfold that categorizes them. My Galaxy Z Flip 4, well, flips. When folded, its length is halved—down to a square, making it easily pocketable. Mine also has a small outer screen that can be used to check the time, messages, navigate music, and other helpful but limited activities. And when I flip it open, it looks more or less like a regular smartphone. Samsung and others are still refining this idea: Samsung’s latest model, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, has an outer screen that takes up almost all of the outer “square” as it were, versus the outer screen on mine, which takes up only about a third of the square when folded. See below: Flip 4 on the left; Flip 5 on the right. Motorola also has a compelling competing flip phone: the resurrected Razr line.

Expand to continue reading ↓