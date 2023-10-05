5 questions to ask before you take that comment personally

We’ve all been there. The day is going along innocuously enough. Maybe you’re in a meeting or a quick huddle with your boss. Then, it hits you like a sucker punch: that nasty comment, barb, or insult.

At first, you question whether you heard it correctly, but deep down you know you did. But what do you do next? Just letting it go doesn’t feel right. After all, if there’s a problem, you want to know about it and clear the air. But addressing it in the moment can feel confrontational and possibly escalate the situation, depending on the circumstances.



“So often, because we’re human, we tend to code things in these very emotionally complex situations,” says evolutionary biologist and stress physiologist Rebecca Heiss. We’re afraid of failing and also afraid of rejection, she adds, so sometimes we make things more complex than they need to be. Before assuming the worst—or assuming anything, for that matter—it’s a good idea to stop, breathe, and ask a few questions to get clear about the next best steps.

1. What was happening when the comment was made?

Just because someone is having a bad day or is in a stressful situation doesn’t mean it’s okay to lash out at others. But it’s also easier to muster empathy if you know that the person is feeling stressed for some reason, Heiss says. Time pressure, job or personal challenges, or other factors that you may not know about can cause someone to have an unusually short fuse or say something sharp.

Similarly, if you’re feeling stressed, you may be in an emotionally heightened state where you’re taking something personally that might not have been meant that way. So, look at the circumstances of the moment and consider whether there were factors that could have contributed to miscommunication, she says.