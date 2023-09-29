BY Shreesha Ramdas4 minute read

Any entrepreneur worth their salt knows that a great business starts with a great idea. But how can you tell if your idea is any good? And if it is, how can you be sure that you’re solving the right problem? Some founders experience problems or challenges in their work, which motivates them to start a venture to find a solution. Other founders rely on the wisdom of the crowd to identify a problem worth solving.

THE PATTERNS FOR IDEA GENERATION How can founders determine if they’re going in the right direction? Identifying a problem to be solved is the starting point and chasing the right solution is the other. Here are some common starting points for idea generation: Automating Spreadsheets

Spreadsheets are the workhorse of business. Today, many startups are born out of the need to automate and streamline processes that are currently being done manually with spreadsheets. Automating the data input into spreadsheets, processing the data in new ways, updating different systems with the data produced, and generating new insights can be the foundation of a new software platform. Upgrading Legacy Products Another way to find ideas is to look at the products that legacy companies have had in the market for a while. Often, these products are outdated and could use an upgrade, especially in user interface (UI), user experience (UX), and performance. As an example, take a look at the products from Citrix, Cisco, BMC, and HPE. There may be an opportunity to build a better product than the legacy product by upgrading these areas.

Merging The Feature Set Another approach to creating a new product is to take two adjacent spaces/categories and determine which 20% of features have an 80% influence. Look at overlapping categories, and then start documenting the important features. As an example, combining chat and analytics resulted in Intercom, while Pendo came about from consolidating analytics and in-app personalization. Tackling Unaddressed Gaps

Start with identifying a fast-moving solution and uncover the problems that exist in that solution. This can help you determine if there is an unaddressed gap where an innovation can blaze a trail. By understanding the problems that exist in a growing category, you can position yourself as a pioneer tackling the unfulfilled need. Tugboat Product Formula One way to get a better idea of what’s worth exploring is to look at products and platforms that are growing rapidly. For example, Snowflake has become a mainstream product, but the data loading process into the warehouse remains unsolved. This is where startups like FiveTran and Mattilion have come in—they solve the problem and are growing their businesses by piggybacking on Snowflake’s success.

Addressing The Change It’s a constantly changing world. Monitor the macro trends that are playing out and that may lead you to new needs that have just emerged or are still emerging. COVID-19 demonstrated the absence of digital initiatives throughout the world and wreaked havoc on a lot of organizations. This opened the door for new businesses to tackle digital problems. Reinvention

A system of record for a category will usually have dominated the space for years, becoming more entrenched with each new tool that connects to it. As an example, Salesforce has been a staple in the sales world for over a decade, but it’s starting to show its age. A few startups have emerged to challenge its dominance in recent years, including Gong, Zoominfo, Outreach/Salesloft, and Clari/Boostup. Marketing automation is another area that has not been touched in a while—there is plenty of room for reinvention! Lead With Automation And Workflow Take a look at a business landscape and identify products with decent traction that lack automation or workflows. If you can build a product in the same space that has a sophisticated workflow, you’ll be in a position to succeed.

THE VALIDATION PROCESS Once you have zeroed on the venture idea, you can then use a systematic process to validate it to avoid expensive mistakes. Let’s look at some of the key components of the process to validate an idea to make sure you’re on the right track: Customer Discovery

Customer discovery means talking to potential customers and understanding their needs and pain points. You can do this through interviews, surveys, and other research methods. The goal is to get a deep understanding of the problem you’re trying to solve and whether there’s a real need for your solution. Leveraging Minimum Viable Product The Minimum Viable Product (MVP) approach requires building and testing prototypes quickly and efficiently. With this strategy, you can validate your idea with as little effort and expense as possible.

Hypothesis Testing Hypothesis testing requires formulating hypotheses about your problem and solution, and then testing them. You can do this through A/B testing, surveys, interviews, and other research methods. The goal is to validate or invalidate your hypotheses so that you can refine your idea. Prototyping

Create a prototype of your solution and test it with potential customers to get feedback about your idea and to make sure it solves the problem you’re trying to address. User Testing User testing means putting your prototype in the hands of real users and seeing how they use it. You can do this through beta testing, usability testing, and other methods, the purpose of which is to get feedback about your idea and make sure it’s user-friendly.