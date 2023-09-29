BY Luke Marsh4 minute read

As a leader in the workplace, it’s important to create an environment that brings out the best in everyone around you. In my experience, the better the workplace is for employees and colleagues, the better the work produced. People want to work for someone who respects their humanity and inspires them. Here are four specific ways you can improve your work environment: 1. PRACTICE TRANSPARENCY

Transparency has a large impact on work environments. Trust is the cornerstone of every great relationship in life. Work is no different. Without trust, your company won’t be able to produce great results, and employees won’t do their best work. You may have worked in places where upper management withheld information or told half-truths. Did that kind of culture inspire you to work hard and share your ideas? Be the leader who instills confidence in those around you. Tell the truth, even when it’s difficult. Do it with grace and tact, but be real with the people you work with. Dishonesty isn’t the only thing that negatively affects trust, though. Outdated communication technology can be another major cause. Remote work and offices in different locations are more common than ever before, so it’s vital to have effective communication tools.

For instance, if an announcement about a feature change doesn’t reach your whole team, then certain workers may work less efficiently for longer than they should have. These kinds of lapses hurt the trust in an organization. Plus, no one wants to feel out of the loop in their own company. It’s important to share achievements and setbacks openly with your organization. If you only share the things your business does well and hide what your business is struggling with, your employees won’t be able to trust you. Share as much as you can about both things to establish a culture of true transparency. 2. REWARD KEY CONTRIBUTIONS

Companies that focus on deserved recognition have drastically lower turnover rates than companies that don’t. People want to know they’re valued and that their hard work matters. Recognition is the best way to make people feel seen. According to a Gallup study, employees who don’t feel recognized are twice as likely to quit in the next year than employees who feel recognized. Thus, a key part of building a great work culture is a good reward system. Employee turnover is expensive, so rewarding employees for excellent work also impacts company profits.

It’s important to point out that peer-to-peer recognition is extremely effective. So, it’s in everyone’s best interest to encourage a culture of positivity and praise. At Innago, we have a monthly recognition program involving the whole team. Simply put, our employees write thoughtful messages about teammates’ accomplishments, and then we randomly select a winner from the nominees (the winner receives a small gift card). Your program might look different. However, it’s wise to create one. When you have your team members recognize each other, you build comradery and goodwill, which leads to a better work culture.

Gratitude is a vital part of establishing an uplifting work culture. If you need a starting point to enhance workplace culture, employee recognition is a great place to begin. 3. BE FLEXIBLE Rigidity is the enemy of growth. Many businesses that stick to the “this is how we’ve always done it” mentality don’t succeed in the long run. This mentality discourages innovation. And that’s not going to work, particularly in today’s constantly evolving market.

Flexibility, in terms of a workplace, could mean a lot of things. Are you open to hybrid or remote work? Are you open to employees’ suggestions? Do you welcome challenging ideas? The answers to these questions and others like them shed light on how flexible your company is. Every organization is different, so you need to figure out what works for you. The point, though, is to be as flexible as possible. Compressed workweeks, remote work options, and flexible arrival/departure times are also examples of elements that relate to workplace flexibility. And companies that allow some kind of remote work have a 25% lower employee turnover rate than those that don’t.

Flexibility has a lot of benefits. It can reduce burnout, help employees support their families, enhance productivity, and strengthen morale. 4. DEFINE YOUR CORE VALUES What drives your company? What defines your organization? Who do you want to be?

As a leader, the clarity of your core values and how you enact those will have an indelible impact on workplace culture. If you value authenticity, diligence, and teamwork, then live those out in the workplace. Lead by example and show employees you’re serious about the core values. These values aren’t just words on a memo; they’re the essence of your company. CONCLUSION