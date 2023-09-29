How New York City plans to make its 8.3 million residents compost

BY Talib Visram6 minute read

If you live in Brooklyn, there’ll be an extra step to your garbage gathering routine beginning in October. Along with your regular trash and recycling, you’ll need to leave out your food and yard waste separately for composting collection. Manhattanites are in the clear for now—until next year.

Composting can help divert tons of food waste from landfills, which takes up valuable space and is responsible for about 8% of greenhouse gases globally. New York City is in the midst of launching mandatory, citywide curbside composting. It’s not the first city to make it obligatory, but given that New York boasts the world’s largest sanitation department, it’s the biggest to do so in the U.S. so far. There’s a sense that if composting can make it there, it can make it anywhere. “Universal curbside composting service has, for decades, been a goal that New York City has spoken about,” says Jessica Tisch, commissioner of New York’s Department of Sanitation, which is leading the initiative. “But no mayor has ever gotten it over the line.” It’s an “ambitious” program, Tisch admits. Mandatory curbside composting has existed in Queens since the spring, and will roll out to New York’s 3.5 million residences and 8.3 million New Yorkers borough by borough. It begins in Brooklyn the week of October 2, followed by the Bronx and Staten Island in March 2024, and finally Manhattan in October 2024.

When it’s their turn, residents can use a bin of their choice to fill with their food scraps and yard waste—basically, anything that decomposes—and for convenience, Brooklynites can order a small brown bin from the city before October 13. The city’s sanitation workers will then collect the waste on the same day they collect trash and recycling. Curbside composting in New York City in some form has existed since 2013, but only in some districts, serving about 3.5 million residents. As a whole, New Yorkers produce 24 million pounds of trash a day, a third of which is compostable. Most of that ends up in landfills, where it emits methane, a gas 25 times more potent at heat-trapping than carbon dioxide. Perhaps more pressing for residents, composting is also a way to keep rats at bay. Mayor Eric Adams has made rat removal a key administration focus, appointing the city’s first “rat czar,” and has found that the topic is an effective one to help incentivize composting. Food waste rotting in bags on the street attracts the vermin. “We speak to [New Yorkers] in their terms when we market it,” Tisch says. “We speak to them less about methane and more about rats, and how curbside composting is a brilliant rat mitigation strategy.”

After collection, scraps will be sent either to a composting facility to be turned into soil, or to be anaerobically digested and converted into biogas, to heat homes. Each borough works with different private companies that will deal with the waste; in Brooklyn, Waste Management of New York will send most material to an anaerobic digester in Greenpoint; in Staten Island, there’s a 33-acre compost facility run by Denali, a waste management company that diverted 97% of the waste from this year’s Super Bowl in Phoenix. Already, there have been results. Before its permanent rollout in March, Queens launched a universal composting pilot last fall, which diverted 13 million pounds of organic waste. “That was a rip-roaring wild success,” Tisch says. It was also done relatively inexpensively, which will be crucial to scale it up to all of New York. To save money, the city is using dual-bin trucks, to collect compost and trash together, and also hiring more sanitation workers so it doesn’t have to spend more money on overtime wages. Still, that composting is mandatory has been a point of contention. While Adams has been committed to a universal curbside composting program, announcing in January it would roll out by 2024, he preferred it to be voluntary. But the City Council pushed for the mandatory aspect, passing it as part of its Zero Waste Act in June.

The City Council argued that voluntary programs have a hard time retaining consistent participation numbers, versus established mandatory programs, like San Francisco’s required composting, which began in 2009 and diverts around 80% of food waste from landfill. In the Queens pilot, eight of the 14 districts participated at higher rates than Brooklyn’s best-performing opt-in composting district, which has been offering voluntarily curbside composting for almost a decade. Officials also argue it’s just a small extra step on top of recycling—and actually easier, because it doesn’t require separating various plastics and metals. “It was something that we were very forceful about,” says Sandy Nurse, a City Council member in Brooklyn who introduced the legislation, and previously founded BK ROT, a composting service in Bushwick. “The department has no problem rolling out mandatory things, which was why we felt that their pushback on this was simply ridiculous.” As a compromise, the mayor’s office is rolling out the program slowly— borough by borough—in order to do “meaningful outreach” to around two million people at a time on the change, Tisch says. Brooklynites have been receiving emails and even door-to-door knocks to notify them of the policy. That schedule will also offer time to iron out any disputes between landlords and residents. “You need to give New Yorkers a real, meaningful opportunity to learn new behavior before you contemplate giving out fines,” she says.

Thanks to what Nurse calls a “generous grace period,” initial fines won’t go out until March 2025, six months after Manhattan’s rollout. Residents failing to comply will get a warning first, followed by fines spanning $25 to $400 depending on sizes of residences. “I don’t anticipate a higher volume of enforcement than we currently have for recycling,” Nurse says. “It’s not the goal of the City to just ticket everybody to death.” But landlords are concerned they will bear the brunt of fines when residents make errors. Ann Korchak, president of SPONY, an association of about 800 small property owners, says many tenants already fail to comply with recycling rules in her ten-unit Manhattan apartment. “I often feel like an RA in a college dorm trying to get people to do the right thing with their trash and recycling,” she says. She adds that the city does inspect bags and has “aggressive” fines that she can’t pass onto tenants. “Like, I don’t know whose eggshell the Department of Sanitation found in the trash.” What’s more, she says it will add an extra burden on building supers, who she suggests may have to sort through food scraps as they do recycling. “It seems unhealthy and unsanitary, but it could be dangerous, too,” she says. “Who knows what the heck people have in their trash?”