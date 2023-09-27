BY Fast Company Executive Board7 minute read

There are certain financial dealings that can make or break a company’s ability to thrive—whether the marketplace is up, down, or all over the place. That’s why it’s so important to put a strategy in place (and stick with it) that aligns with the company’s core values, purpose, and longevity.

Without that, it’s very easy to become distracted by unproven trends and potential investments that may or may not be the best fit for your organization right now. To help leaders become better decision-makers when it comes to business and finance, here, 20 experts from Fast Company Executive Board each share one financial trap that leadership should avoid. 1. UNDERINVESTING IN TALENT AND RETENTION One significant financial trap leadership should avoid is underinvesting in talent development and retention. While it might seem cost-effective in the short term to cut training programs or neglect competitive compensation, the long-term impact can be detrimental. High turnover rates, recruitment costs, and loss of institutional knowledge can overshadow initial savings. –Dario Markovic, Eric Javits

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

2. CUTTING YOUR MARKETING BUDGET DURING A RECESSION A common “financial trap” is cutting your marketing budget in a recession. The truth is that marketing keeps your brand top of mind. If you cut back, customers might forget about you and you could lose your brand equity. While it’s fine to be cautious with your spending, remember to prioritize consistency so that you will be in a good position when things turn around. – Gergo Vari, Lensa 3. REDUCING YOUR PRICES TO ACCOMMODATE A POTENTIAL CLIENT

When you are taking the time with them to explain your process and what makes your agency unique, answering their questions, and sharing clear expectations, and they still push back on price, then it’s time for you to step back, too. Sometimes, it’s not a good fit, and nipping it in the bud sooner rather than later might save you from undervaluing yourself throughout the whole process. – Taja Dockendorf, Pulp+Wire 4. INVESTING IN TRENDS RATHER THAN VALUE CREATION Investing in trends is a one-way track to financial mismanagement. Tech companies are sometimes prone to investing in product features that might be in trend or have been introduced by a competitor. However, company leadership should still be aware of how any new features are impacting the customers’ businesses and, therefore, their own company’s potential profitability by investing in them. Avoid the hype cycle and focus on value creation. – Vineet Jain, Egnyte Inc.

5. PURSUING GROWTH AT ALL COSTS Crafting your company solely around unchecked growth leads to what I refer to as “cultural debt.” This means that your default solution to challenges is pouring resources into them, rather than fostering efficient, innovative problem-solving methods within your culture. This approach adds up to significant and expensive repercussions for your business in the long run. – Christa Quarles, Alludo 6. TAKING FUNDING WHEN YOU ARE DESPERATE FOR IT

Though it sounds cliché, it holds true: The right moment to take funding is when you don’t need it. Businesses are often tempted to take funding when they feel they can’t reach their goals organically without it. In most scenarios, the investment is unlikely to enhance your business’s potential for growth or flexibility. – Jason VandeBoom, ActiveCampaign 7. MISUNDERSTANDING YOUR COMPANY’S FINANCIAL OUTLOOK Your management team should be aware of any adjustments to your budgets and inventory, and know if you are not meeting your monthly sales goals. If not, this can lead to cash flow problems, overstaffing, and overspending. – Kelley Higney, Bug Bite Thing

8. BASING YOUR FINANCIAL DECISIONS ON EXPENSES ONLY Leading by excessively managing expenses is restrictive and stifles growth. Expense-focused decision-making limits risk-taking, including taking smart, calculated risks that are essential for strong leadership. It also prevents a broader understanding of the impact of your business and work. Growth and forward momentum must drive decisions and be balanced with purpose and impact, profit, and expenses. – Karl Giuseffi, Talent Plus Inc. 9. HAVING AN OVER-RELIANCE ON SHORT-TERM GAINS

Leaders should avoid over-reliance on short-term gains at the expense of long-term stability. This myopic focus can lead to risky decisions and unsustainable practices. While quick profits might be enticing, they can undermine the foundation of the business, creating instability that may lead to significant future challenges. Leadership must balance immediate rewards with enduring value. – Tony Martignetti, Inspired Purpose Coaching 10. NEGLECTING OPERATIONAL INEFFICIENCIES One financial trap that leadership should avoid is neglecting operational inefficiencies. Such hidden cost culprits can drain your resources silently. Failing to modernize legacy systems or optimize processes leads to high expenses and reduced margins. In contrast, smartly addressing inefficiencies enhances productivity, cost-efficiency, and overall competitiveness, ensuring sustainable IT growth. – Dharmesh Acharya, Radixweb

advertisement

11. USING AN AGENCY FOR A SKUNKWORKS PROJECT Avoid using an agency for a skunkworks project rather than doing it yourself or working with a single freelancer. If financial efficiency metrics are important at all, you should work harder to avoid the typical yet avoidable J curve. – Peter Hillowe, Manifest 12. NOT HIRING THE PROPER FINANCIAL LEADERSHIP TEAM

One financial trap that leadership should avoid is not hiring a team of folks to manage the finances. That includes a CFO who can run that team, make data-driven financial recommendations to leadership, and keep up with forecasting. – Ryan Carroll, Wealth Assistants 13. LACKING INVESTMENT IN DATA COMPETENCY AND TOOLS A lack of data-driven decision-making can be an incredibly expensive financial trap. Lack of investment in data competency and the right tools to intelligently centralize data and decision-making is the greatest challenge to leaders and organizations globally. Many of the tools we rely on to support decisions actually silo data away from other data sources and the teams needed to drive real results. – John Burke, UBIX

14. SUPPORTING AN INVESTMENT WITH LOW CHANCES OF SUCCESS The inertia fallacy, or desire to continue an endeavor due to the amount of work already done or money invested, despite low chances of success, is an expensive trap leaders must avoid. Changing course should always be an option when the cost of change is less than the cost of continued failure or mediocrity. Adaptable leadership fosters resilience, ensuring that organizations remain successful. – Jack Borie, Ubix Labs 15. SETTING UNREALISTIC BENCHMARKS

Setting overly optimistic time frames to determine a successful investment can lead to forsaking new (and potentially great) ideas too quickly. It is better to both be realistic about the time things take to deliver impact and have an agreed-upon set of metrics to evaluate “what good looks like” ahead of jumping in feet first. – Stephanie Harris, PartnerCentric 16. SIGNING CONTRACTS TOO QUICKLY Making fast, not well-thought-out decisions and getting a business on too long of a contract is a mistake. It’s always best to hire professional third parties to evaluate any new platforms that could potentially help the business and lawyers to go over these contracts in depth. One wrong agreement may bankrupt a company, so it’s best to really vet these sources before pulling the trigger. – Christoffer Groves, Groves Capital

17. BEING STUCK IN THE MOMENT OF UNCERTAINTY AND SELF-PRESERVATION A financial trap that leaders can fall into during times of uncertainty is having a scarcity mindset. When we flip into a reactive, self-preservation mode based on fear and involving cutbacks, we may be freezing innovation and growth. Instead, we want to lean into our long-term vision to see beyond this moment. What if now is the perfect time to act because everyone else is being pessimistic? – Liza Streiff, Knopman Marks Financial Training 18. RELYING SOLELY ON OUTSIDE INVESTORS

For my business, I’ve always been particular about avoiding investors. I believe in building products that make money from the get-go, and this has been the reason for our success for so long. So, we’re not going to bring in outside investors who might dilute our intentions, change our culture, or create other issues. Don’t opt for venture investors if you have alternatives. – Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner 19. ENGAGING IN DEBT FINANCING In this time of the Federal Reserve’s hiked interest rates, be very careful about debt financing. The readjustment of interest rates is already becoming fatal for many companies on adjustable-rate loans. Simulations of what could happen in worst-case scenarios should be done, even informally, and if upstream costs will make the business non-viable in the near future, these should be phased out. – Zain Jaffer, Zain Ventures