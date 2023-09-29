How to make early retirement a reality

A new group of graduates entered the job market this year and they are beginning to chart their financial futures. They are members of Gen Z and they are hyper-motivated not only to work but to retire earlier than ever. According to Northwestern Mutual’s Planning & Progress Study 2023 , members of this generation see their professional careers coming to an end at age 60—while potentially living to age 100.

Gen Z’s view of personal finance has been influenced by watching meme stocks explode in value, celebrities buying and selling NFTs, and cryptocurrency multimillionaires driving Lamborghinis in Dubai. I know this because my son enjoys showing me the videos on TikTok. For years, this generation was not afraid of taking risks with their hard-earned money—risks many overlooked because they believed that asset prices would continue to climb as time passed.

A different era

The value of these speculative investments has shrunk significantly, and the wealth of many who believed in these get-rich-quick strategies has vanished. Add to that a banking crisis that caused many to question the safety and security of their financial institutions; the financial world looks very different today than it did two years ago.

As a result, members of Gen Z are starting their financial journey in a period of economic choppiness, market volatility, and uncertainty. And that can be a recipe for bad decisions or, just as bad, indecision. As they look to stocks to create long-term wealth, they see stagnancy alongside volatility—and it is making some wonder aloud if now is the time to get out, in favor of less risky near-term investments. Others wonder if it’s time to take even more risks to keep pace with inflation.