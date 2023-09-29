How to make early retirement a reality

A new group of graduates entered the job market this year and they are beginning to chart their financial futures. They are members of Gen Z and they are hyper-motivated not only to work but to retire earlier than ever. According to Northwestern Mutual’s Planning & Progress Study 2023, members of this generation see their professional careers coming to an end at age 60—while potentially living to age 100.
Gen Z’s view of personal finance has been influenced by watching meme stocks explode in value, celebrities buying and selling NFTs, and cryptocurrency multimillionaires driving Lamborghinis in Dubai. I know this because my son enjoys showing me the videos on TikTok. For years, this generation was not afraid of taking risks with their hard-earned money—risks many overlooked because they believed that asset prices would continue to climb as time passed.
A different era
The value of these speculative investments has shrunk significantly, and the wealth of many who believed in these get-rich-quick strategies has vanished. Add to that a banking crisis that caused many to question the safety and security of their financial institutions; the financial world looks very different today than it did two years ago.
As a result, members of Gen Z are starting their financial journey in a period of economic choppiness, market volatility, and uncertainty. And that can be a recipe for bad decisions or, just as bad, indecision. As they look to stocks to create long-term wealth, they see stagnancy alongside volatility—and it is making some wonder aloud if now is the time to get out, in favor of less risky near-term investments. Others wonder if it’s time to take even more risks to keep pace with inflation.
Here is the bottom line: For almost everyone, particularly younger generations, investing with a long-term view should be part of a comprehensive financial plan—one that strikes the right balance between investment risk and reward, while avoiding the pitfall of trying to time the markets.
Building wealth is one thing; protecting it is another, and I believe that could be Gen Z’s biggest blind spot. I am still optimistic that Gen Z can achieve their retirement dreams if they are proactive and follow some time-tested best practices. In my experience, these five strategies can guide this generation in growing their wealth.
- Learn how to take risks you can handle. Gen Z has time to grow their wealth, so they can consider riskier investments if their risk tolerance supports these explorations. In fact, I encourage young investors to set aside a portion of their funds for more experimental and speculative investments. The essential element to consider is balance. If too much is invested in risky assets, a get-rich-quick plan can flip to go-broke-quick at a moment’s notice. That is why it’s important to balance sensible investments in high-risk assets with proven wealth-building strategies.
- Study investing fundamentals and proven successes. There are many “strike it rich” schemes on social media. These stories can be compelling, but the fads promoted are often extreme, unsustainable, and impossible to replicate. Instead of following in their footsteps, I recommend searching for online and offline success stories of individuals who have followed sound and more reliable investment strategies and prospered. Millions of people have thrived in retirement because they started investing early as part of a plan that considered their goals, the time they have had to achieve them, and how much investment risk they were willing to take.
- Use relevant technology and knowledgeable professionals to guide you. Gen Z might not want to follow their parents’ financial paths, so many are experimenting with newer investing apps and digital hubs. However, they are discovering that robo-advisors and DIY investing platforms can lack the personal guidance they need to make the best decisions. While automated investing methods can be efficient, inexperienced investors may not know how to optimize the tools to get the results they desire, nor feel the confidence needed to act. A perfect synergy for Gen Z will provide them autonomy along with the personal touch of an expert advisor to guide their financial aspirations.
- Find an advisor who is a good fit. Some young people feel reluctant to contact an advisor because they don’t feel like they will be understood. That’s why best practices for finding an advisor are similar to dating. Be shrewd with who you pick. In a long-term relationship like this, you need to have chemistry and a foundation of trust. The good news is this: The industry is shifting to ensure that their advisors are diverse, inclusive, empathetic, and representative of the marketplace. For example, Northwestern Mutual’s financial advisors have never been more diverse or productive, and the average age of our advisors is more than a decade younger than the industry average.
- Build a plan that protects what you’ve built while creating future prosperity. Everyone believes that planning for retirement is about investments. That’s partially true, but accumulating wealth is only one part of the retirement equation. The fact is, risks can impact anyone’s nest egg if they haven’t comprehensively planned ahead. Unexpected increases in inflation, taxes, and healthcare costs; a long-term care event; and market volatility can put significant pressure on retirement savings. That’s why it’s critical to plan holistically and create a plan that accounts for each of these risks. For anyone who feels uncomfortable with building that blueprint on their own, it’s wise to engage a financial advisor to provide professional guidance.
By the end of this decade, Gen Z will make up a third of our workforce. Fewer employers are offering pensions and the future of Social Security benefits remains unclear. So for these young professionals, the responsibility to invest for tomorrow and create future financial prosperity weighs more heavily on their shoulders. A comprehensive financial plan can help anyone to enjoy today while also chasing tomorrow’s dreams. My hope is that this generation learns lessons from their first economic disruption and sees the value in balancing proven financial planning strategies with technology, backed with the expertise of an advisor, to reach their retirement goals.
Aditi Javeri Gokhale is chief strategy officer, president of retail investments, and head of institutional investments at Northwestern Mutual.