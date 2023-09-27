These are the hottest 50 startups in the United States right now, according to LinkedIn

LinkedIn released its Top Startups for 2023 today. The list, which is now in its 7th year, highlights 50 companies based in the United States that LinkedIn says are gaining attention and recruiting top talent, based on LinkedIn data that measures growth and demand.
To create the list, LinkedIn looked at data across four specific pillars: employee growth, job-seeker interest, member engagement within the company and its employees, and the company’s ability to pull talent from LinkedIn’s larger Top Companies List.
In creating the list, LinkedIn discovered a few trends among the top companies.
Unsurprisingly, AI companies topped the list as a whole. Among the many AI-focused firms on the list was Tome, a company that harnesses AI to help users create and design presentations, which came in at No. 19, and location analytics company Placer.ai, which came in at No. 28.
One interesting detail is that a good number of the companies were born during 2020, at the height of the pandemic. Many of them are addressing some of the needs that were gaining more attention during that period.
For instance, the No. 8 and No. 12 spots on LinkedIn’s list went to mental health companies, Charlie Health and Grow Therapy, respectively. Charlie Health provides mental health services for teens and young adults, and Grow Therapy offers an online platform that promises to help users find and see a therapist virtually within two days.
That detail somewhat ties to a continuing boom in healthcare and sustainability-focused startups. Some healthcare-focused companies that made the list include Truveta, which uses AI to gather and analyze data for medicinal and drug purposes. It took spot No. 24. Psychedelic therapy startup Mindbloom, which provides ketamine therapy to treat mental health conditions, also made the list at No.20.