These are the hottest 50 startups in the United States right now, according to LinkedIn

LinkedIn released its Top Startups for 2023 today. The list, which is now in its 7th year, highlights 50 companies based in the United States that LinkedIn says are gaining attention and recruiting top talent, based on LinkedIn data that measures growth and demand.

To create the list, LinkedIn looked at data across four specific pillars: employee growth, job-seeker interest, member engagement within the company and its employees, and the company’s ability to pull talent from LinkedIn’s larger Top Companies List.

In creating the list, LinkedIn discovered a few trends among the top companies.

Unsurprisingly, AI companies topped the list as a whole. Among the many AI-focused firms on the list was Tome, a company that harnesses AI to help users create and design presentations, which came in at No. 19, and location analytics company Placer.ai, which came in at No. 28.