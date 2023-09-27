BY Fast Company Executive Board6 minute read

Working a nine-to-five career can be overwhelming depending on the types of responsibilities you have on your daily plate. Add to the mix the pursuit of a certification or degree through continued education after work—while building on personal friendships or raising a new family—and it’s understandable for anyone to feel burned out from a lack of work-life balance. But you don’t always have to feel like you’re struggling.

Below, Fast Company Executive Board members each offer one tip for maintaining a healthy lifestyle while juggling work duties and attending evening classes. 1. BLOCK OUT TIME FOR FOCUSED TASKS. The key is blocking out time and focusing on each task during that time. Everything needs to be scheduled to achieve success, or it’s easy to get behind. My focus has always been starting a task and finishing it to 110 percent in order to move on to the next one. I always preach that balance is an opinion based on what you value; if you value something, you will make time for it. – Christoffer Groves, Groves Capital

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

2. INTEGRATE RATHER THAN COMPARTMENTALIZE. While many may disagree, I believe that work-life balance doesn’t exist. Instead, I encourage you to integrate work with your lifestyle, and vice versa, as opposed to compartmentalizing each one. For example, if you isolate eight hours for work and four hours for other activities, how will you compete with others working 12 hours daily? Be flexible and considerate so that work and life are not opposing forces. – Felida Villarreal, Valley Initiative For Development and Advancement 3. HIRE A GREAT TEAM TO FREE UP YOUR TIME.

Hire a great team to do the things that drain you of energy and creativity. This frees me up to pursue the things that light me up and drive my business forward. – James Swanwick, Alcohol-Free Lifestyle 4. CONTINUE TO STAY POSITIVE. Approach this herculean pursuit with tragic optimism, the antidote to toxic positivity. As a mindset, tragic optimism allows us to accept, and attend to, the difficulty of the situation while simultaneously acknowledging the hardship is not permanent. This cognitive shift allowed me to achieve the work-life balance necessary to enjoy and excel in the experience of learning (and working)! – Katie O’Malley, (en)Courage Coaching

5. SET (AND STICK TO) THE EXPECTATION YOU HAVE FOR YOURSELF. In today’s “always on” era, workers are pressured to be available anytime, because cell phones—that also receive email—and work-from-home offices place our jobs at our fingertips. One of the strategies I found most helpful while working full-time and completing my graduate degree, was to set (and stick to) expectations with my colleagues about when I was available and how best to reach me. – Christina Robbins, Digitech Systems 6. RECOGNIZE THAT THERE IS VALUE IN ASKING FOR HELP.

When aiming to maintain a healthy work-life balance while pursuing further education, it’s essential to recognize the value of seeking assistance when necessary. I faced a similar challenge when embarking on my doctoral degree journey while juggling a demanding full-time role. I learned that by prioritizing commitments and reaching out for support, I was able to establish a more balanced lifestyle. – Diane Alsing, Avanade 7. FIGURE OUT YOUR WORKFLOW STYLE. First, get clear on how you like to work. Some people can naturally blend work, family, and school activities, juggling them simultaneously. Others need boundaries, singular focus, and time to transition from one area of their life to another. Develop a schedule according to your preferences and job demands. Let those closest to you know your plans and ask them to support your new challenge. – Steve Dion, Dion Leadership

8. TAKE CARE OF YOUR MENTAL AND PHYSICAL HEALTH. Schedule time blocks for self-care to recharge, mentally and physically. Burnout is all too common, so it’s essential to set aside non-negotiable time to give yourself breaks. Breaks can help you avoid burnout and can help you maintain your work-life balance without causing you to feel overwhelmed. – Chalmers Brown, Due 9. SEIZE EVERY OPPORTUNITY TO LEARN DURING THE DAYTIME.

advertisement

Make “learning” a part of your personal measured goals and OKRs (objectives and key results) every year. That way, some of your regular 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. work time has to be devoted to continuing education and skill development, and it doesn’t get shoved exclusively to the evenings and weekends. Seize the day! – Barry Fiske, Merkle 10. UNDERSTAND WHAT’S MOST IMPORTANT TO YOU. Ensure you have a plan and a clear line of sight into what’s most important to you. Balancing work and life comes down to prioritizing activities and relationships and then having a plan to provide the needed amount of time and effort to each. Remember, you are the master and designer of your own life, so treat it accordingly. – Kermit Randa, Symphony Talent

11. DON’T LET YOUR DAY JOB BE ALL CONSUMING. If you’re passionate about your work, it is easy for it to consume all your time. Whether you’re pursuing continuing education or trying to invest in yourself on another level, it’s critical to block off time to do this work. Consider creating discrete times dedicated to your intellectual, emotional, physical, and spiritual development on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis. – Todd Bracher, Todd Bracher Studio 12. IMPLEMENT TECH TOOLS TO MAKE THE LEARNING PROCESS EASIER.

It’s important to make education and work-life balance possible by using tools wherever you can. You can use audiobooks, if possible, to record your class notes and replay them later, or use dictation software to write notes on your document editors. Use note tools or project management tools to list your tasks and focus on one thing at a time to manage your life as best you can. – Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner 13. GET ENOUGH SLEEP, EAT WELL, AND MAINTAIN A SENSE OF HUMOR. Manage your time well. It’s crucial to get enough sleep, eat well, and maintain your sense of humor. Work hard, play hard, and know what matters to you at that time. Stay away from time wasters. Keep the Netflix or TV sessions short. Don’t forget that college is not just about the degree, but it is also about getting new friends for life. What you learn outside the classroom is just as important as what you get from inside. – Zain Jaffer, Zain Ventures

14. SAY ‘NO’ TO THINGS THAT DON’T FIT YOUR CALENDAR. Win the morning, win the day. Carve out time in your calendar to ensure that every day starts with a plan. Mornings are a crucial part of the day before other activities, such as work, have kicked into gear. Work-life balance comes from being consistent with your calendar, planning, and recognizing you cannot say “yes” to everything. – Liza Streiff, Knopman Marks Financial Training 15. BE TRANSPARENT AND REALISTIC ABOUT WHAT IS REALLY POSSIBLE TO GET DONE.