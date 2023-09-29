Olive Garden is having a moment

BY Rob Walker3 minute read

With inflation still boosting the cost of living, many restaurants have taken a hit as Americans opt to cook at home or go with cheaper takeout to save money. But one unexpected sit-down restaurant brand seems to be having a moment: Olive Garden. The casual dining chain doesn’t exactly cater to the kind of adventurous palettes that have fueled the rise of high-end foodie culture. But it’s also not a bargain-centric fast-food play. It’s just there, seemingly in every town and suburb, serving up endless breadsticks and its recently reintroduced Never Ending Pasta Bowl, in the familiar and predictable middle. And that, it turns out, may help explain why it’s doing so well these days. In fact, the Olive Garden may be the dining sector’s best overlooked brand.

Just this month, Olive Garden parent Darden (which also owns Longhorn Steakhouse and some other smaller chains) reported an 11% sales increase for its latest quarter, with revenue of $2.74 billion, and same-location sales up 5% across all its properties. The flagship Olive Garden saw same-location sales grow more than 6%, helping the company beat analysts’ expectations on sales and earnings. This is particularly impressive given that the broader dining category, thrown into disarray by the peak-COVID era, remains rocky and uncertain — especially thanks to nagging inflation. The Wall Street Journal, citing Placer.ai data, notes recent foot traffic at full-service restaurants dropping around 4.5%; Olive Garden foot traffic has also dipped, but only by about half as much. Meanwhile, Darden has generally avoided many of its peers’ tactics, like pumping up takeout and delivery options or dabbling with ghost kitchens. And in its most recent earnings call, Darden executives emphasized that they would avoid discount-focused promotional strategies. Marketing strategies “will not be at a deep discount” designed to boost foot traffic, CEO Rick Cardenas said on the call, but will balance “value” with “profitable growth” from its customer base. While it brought back those Never Ending Pasta Bowls and other no-limit menu items, initial servings likely satisfy most appetites and serve more to lend a feeling of luxurious indulgence to the proceedings. “Whatever we do is going to elevate brand equity,” he added later. The precise nature of Olive Garden’s “brand equity” may puzzle some observers who dismiss the chain as so familiar as to be profoundly un-interesting. Some years back, the fact that a restaurant critic for a Grand Forks, North Dakota, newspaper bothered to review an Olive Garden location struck the internet’s snarkorati as the height of hilarity. But there was a twist in that viral tale that’s illuminating: Anthony Bourdain, of all people, came to the reviewer’s defense, pointing out that the Olive Garden is emblematic of what “dining out” means to a lot of Americans. (He even helped that North Dakota food critic publish a collection of her work, billed as “a history of American dining in 100 reviews.”) “This is a way much of America eats,” he pointed out.