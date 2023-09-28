Fast company logo
Small business creation is currently flourishing in the United States, but with Congress at a funding impasse, vital loans and other services could soon be paused.

‘Serious consequences’: SBA head says government shutdown would put small businesses in peril

Isabella Casillas Guzman [Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images]

BY Sam Becker3 minute read

With Congress still at odds over passing a government funding bill by the end of the month, the United States government appears primed to shut down at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, October 1. It would mark the first government shutdown since late 2018 and could have a significant effect on the U.S. economy. All of this plays out as 64% of Americans want members of Congress to come to some sort of compromise and avoid a shutdown, per a recent Monmouth University poll.

While not every facet of the federal government would cease to operate, many would, at least in the subsequent weeks—a list that includes the federal courts, national parks, the Federal Trade Commission, and more.

One of the institutions affected would be the Small Business Administration (SBA), which would not be able to issue any new loans to small businesses in the event of a shutdown. 

That alone could have significant negative effects on the overall economy. Isabella Casillas Guzman, administrator of the SBA, tells Fast Company that the shutdown “will have serious consequences that will hurt small businesses.”

