POV: The influencer industry has a misogyny problem. Here’s what we need to fix it

Eighty-four percent of all social media influencers are women, according to a recent study. This figure is not surprising as sharing tips, recommendations, and experiences are often ways women build connection and community.

Over the past 15 years, influencing has become a thriving industry and for some a lucrative career path. Yet many have decried it as a frivolous pursuit, always on the edge of collapse, or filled with scammers. Budgets allocated to global influencer marketing have exploded and are expected to hit $21.1 billion in 2023—a 29% increase year over year and up from just $500 million in 2015. In fact, in the U.S., marketing spend increased by 8.5% in 2022 driven by a few key media channels including influencer marketing. Furthermore, influencer marketing has proven strong ROI with $6.50 return for every $1 invested in the channel. Why doesn’t an increasingly vital marketing channel get more respect? Think back to the mid-aughts when the first wave of successful bloggers were derided as mommy bloggers. Even a female blogger who started her blog in her early 20s was constantly referred to as a “mommy blogger,” despite not having children.

Women with deep subject matter expertise and large audiences have often struggled to gain share of voice and respect, especially in male-dominated industries. Michelle Schroeder-Gardner is an influencer who runs the successful blog and social media handles Making Sense of Cents. She started her blog in 2011 chronicling her journey of getting out of student debt in just seven months. From there she went on to learn affiliate marketing and now shares smart ways to make money with more than 650,000 followers. Schroeder-Gardner was named FinCon’s Finance Blogger of the Year and has been featured in media including CNBC, Business Insider, and Time. However, when she is in the media, she receives comments questioning her credentials. “It seems so strange to me that a male ‘money influencer’ with fewer years of experience and no real credentials is automatically believed because he ‘sounds like he knows what he’s talking about.’ Meanwhile, I’ve been doing this for years and have loyal followers who have benefited from my advice, but my credibility might be questioned,” she says.

While the influencer space is dominated by women, male influencers make on average 30% more per post versus female influencers with similar audience size and engagement rates. The hypothesis from those in the industry is that women do not negotiate as hard as men do on their rates and that men are more willing to walk away from negotiations. Another widely heard criticism is that being an influencer or creator is easy and not really a full-time job. In reality, it’s actually more than full time, often around the clock. Giustina Miller of @domesticallyblissful, who has more than 500,000 followers on Instagram and TikTok, says, “While I love the creative side of content creation, this is a process—ideating, shooting and editing content, and responding to comments and questions from followers—that takes anywhere from six hours to two to three days for each idea concept. Being a successful full-time creator means working full-time hours, plus weekends, late nights, and/or early mornings.”

Successful influencers, both male and female, often build their content around their lifestyle, their families, and their personal experiences. But when that is also your brand, the line between work and life can start to get blurred, and misogyny can be amplified by social media. Female influencers routinely receive sexualized comments and hateful language related to their weight and physical appearance. For example, a post from Latina and Gen Z influencer Mollie Daniela going to see the Barbie House in Santa Monica with a group of friends went viral a few weeks ago, racking up almost 8 million views. One comment on her video was, “I hope that you all have brains because you don’t have beauty.” “I always know that when one of my videos goes viral that negative and mean comments will follow,” Daniela says. “Those comments stick with you and can be very hurtful. People feel entitled to comment about my body, my looks, really everything, regardless of what the post is about. I know that male influencers do not experience these types of comments to the extent that female influencers do.”

Are these issues all growing pains of a still-nascent industry, or will influencer marketing replicate existing misogynistic tropes? Here’s how we can take steps to avoid the latter: Respect for the industry will come from more formal standardization and guidelines, such as the recently released updated Federal Trade Commission guidelines for social media endorsements. These types of guardrails will ensure consistent parameters for how the industry operates and further legitimize this fast-growing channel. The pay gap can be tackled with better advocacy and enhanced negotiation skills for female creators and influencers. I like to remind female influencers how much power they wield and therefore how much control they actually have in a negotiation. It is encouraging that we have seen an increase in the average fees paid over the past two years, and I expect this trajectory to advance as investment in this space continues. Trolling boils down to a recognition that although we might be behind a keyboard, we are still talking to another human being. It’s our choice whether to react with encouragement or simply keep scrolling. As the influencer industry matures into a foundational part of how companies market, the women who founded and grew it can use their power to articulate their value with confidence, negotiate the compensation they deserve, and have their voices heard with respect.