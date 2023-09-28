These activists think they have figured out how to keep Iran’s internet up amid shutdowns

One year after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, activists both in Iran and abroad are still desperately searching for ways to take effective action against the country’s brutal totalitarian regime . One recently launched campaign believes it can help by addressing a singular and crucially important need of the movement: keeping internet access flowing in Iran.

Amini died in September 2022, shortly after being arrested and detained by Iran’s morality police for allegedly violating mandatory hijab rules. Her death sparked a series of protests and strikes, collectively organized under the popular rallying cry “Women, Life, Freedom.” The movement continues to call for gender equity, freedom of press, criminal justice and economic reforms, and an end to the authoritarian rule of the Islamic Republic of Iran. However, activists inside the country have had their efforts stifled by regular internet shutdowns forced by the Islamic Republic since 2019 to suppress information on deaths and human rights violations by the regime.

“Connectivity has been critical to the Women Life Freedom movement,” says Yasmin Green, CEO of Jigsaw, a nonprofit division at Google dedicated to an open and safe internet. “It’s because the Internet and this movement are inseparable that we’re launching Connectivity is a Human Right; a campaign to raise funds for new censorship circumvention technology that can secure connectivity for Iranians when they need it most.”

The campaign, a joint effort between Jigsaw and nonprofit the Iranian Diaspora Collective, aims to directly combat the internet shutdowns via the use of virtual private networks (VPNs). Thanks to such circumvention techniques, stories of the deaths of hundreds of young protestors, many of whom were teenage girls, spread throughout the world and drew the attention of everyone from Kamala Harris to Dua Lipa.