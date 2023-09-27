Which Target stores are closing? 4 cities to see locations shutter soon due to crime and safety fears

Target has announced that it will close nine of its locations in four states next month.
The retail giant says it has decided to shutter the stores due to “organized retail crime” and theft that it says are threatening the safety of both customers and employees. Target also says that the increase in theft at the locations is “contributing to unsustainable business performance.” The company called the decision to close the stores “difficult.”
Target says the following stores will close on Saturday, October 21, 2023:
- The Harlem store at 517 E. 117th Street in New York City
- The Seattle University Way store at 4535 University Way NE in Seattle
- The Seattle Ballard store at 1448 NW Market Street, Suite 100 in Seattle
- The SF Folsom and 13th Street at 1690 Folsom Street in San Francisco
- The Oakland Broadway & 27th store at 2650 Broadway in San Francisco
- The Pittsburg store at 4301 Century Boulevard in San Francisco
- The Portland Galleria store at 939 SW Morrison Street in Portland, Oregon
- The Portland Powell store at 3031 SE Powell Boulevard in Portland, Oregon
- The Portland Hollywood at 4030 NE Halsey Street in Portland, Oregon
Before making the decision to close the nine stores, Target says it heavily invested in strategies to stop organized retail crime and theft at the locations, “such as adding more security team members, using third-party guard services, and implementing theft-deterrent tools across our business.” Yet despite those efforts, Target says the locations “continue to face fundamental challenges to operating.”
While the closures are unfortunate, Target’s decision does not come out of the blue. Back in May, the company revealed that organized retail crime will cost it an additional half a billion dollars in lost and stolen merchandise this year, CNBC reported. “The problem affects all of us, limiting product availability, creating a less convenient shopping experience, and putting our team and guests in harm’s way,” Target CEO Brian Cornell said at the time.
As for the closures, Target says that it still has a total of 150 stores operating in the New York City, Seattle, San Fransisco, and Portland markets that can support its customers’ needs. Target also says all eligible employees from the nine closing stores will be offered transfers to other locations.
Target currently has almost 2,000 stores across the country.