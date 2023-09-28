This map shows where 600 animal species are testing positive for forever chemicals

BY Kristin Toussaint3 minute read

PFAS, also called forever chemicals, are in everything from our cooking pans to our cosmetics to our clothing. They’ve made their way into our drinking water and our environment and our own bodies. And a new map makes clear just how pervasive these chemicals are, showing how they’ve been documented in more than 600 wildlife species around the world.

The map is a project from the Environmental Working Group, and it uses more than 200 peer-reviewed studies to plot the locations where PFAS—per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, a class of synthetic chemicals that stick around for thousands of years—have been detected in animals, including fish, birds, polar bears, tigers, and more. When you click on a point on the map, you’ll see the species location, types of PFAS detected, and the source of that research. There are studies showing PFAS exposure in more than 625 wildlife species. “Contamination is really global,” says David Andrews, a senior scientist at the Environmental Working Group who works on chemical regulation in the U.S., including PFAS contamination. “That’s part of what comes out from looking at our map is just, from one end of the earth to the other, where wildlife species have been tested, PFAS have been detected.” And the absence of a point on the map doesn’t necessarily mean species in that area are free from PFAS contamination, he notes, just that they likely haven’t been tested yet. Some of these species that have been exposed to these forever chemicals are already endangered or threatened, and PFAS could pose even more risks. Research on alligators in North Carolina found that when they had high levels of these chemicals in their blood, they also had more skin lesions and wounds that wouldn’t heal properly. Scientists also say PFAS exposure may be harmful to birds’ reproduction. In lab animals, PFAS have been associated with liver, thyroid, and reproductive diseases, along with developmental effects and damage to immune systems.

This is admittedly a small body of research, but “what really stood out to us,” Andrews says, “is how those health impacts documented in wildlife align very well with the health impacts that have been documented in people.” In humans, PFAS have been linked to decreased fertility and increased risk of cancer and developmental delays. But there is so much more research on how PFAS affects humans compared to wildlife; in the EPA’s proposal to set safe drinking water standards, the agency reviewed more than 400 human studies on PFAS impacts to health. “That level of research is unlikely to ever be done for wildlife,” he adds. Because of this, humans could essentially serve as an early warning system for how these forever chemicals could impact other living creatures. Environmental Working Group scientists expanded on this in a paper that accompanies the interactive map, which poses the question of if humans have become a sentinel species for the harmful health effects of PFAS in wildlife.