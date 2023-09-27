Congresswoman Yvette Clarke was fighting to regulate AI before it was cool

BY Issie Lapowsky2 minute read

Not long ago, New York Congresswoman Yvette Clarke was one of the few lawmakers in Washington, D.C., paying any attention to artificial intelligence.

In April 2019, she teamed up with Senators Ron Wyden and Cory Booker to introduce the Algorithmic Accountability Act, a bill that would require companies to conduct impact and privacy assessments on automated decision-making tools. The bill targeted the ways in which algorithms were already synthesizing highly sensitive information about people, then using that information to make vital decisions about their lives—from where they get to live to what jobs they get to apply for. That same year, Clarke introduced the DEEP FAKES Accountability Act, which would require producers of deepfake videos to comply with digital watermarking and disclosure requirements and created criminal penalties for violators. Though neither bill passed, Clarke’s urgent interest in emerging tech threats quickly cemented her place as one of Congress’s most forward-thinking leaders in the world of AI regulation. Four years later, Clarke is hardly alone in voicing concerns about AI. The rise of ChatGPT has given way to dozens of AI-focused legislative proposals and dozens more regulatory efforts and executive actions. For Clarke, this new wave of momentum is a “welcome change.” “ChatGPT and other generative-AI systems like it have undoubtedly broadened interest in legislating AI regulations from a niche collective of those like myself to now being a priority for dozens of representatives and senators of both parties,” Rep. Clarke tells Fast Company. “As we all know, passing legislation demands allies.”

Since last year, Clarke has, herself, introduced legislation to curb deceptive uses of generative AI tools, including The REAL Political Ads Act, which would require disclosure for any uses of AI-generated images or videos in political ads. But despite advancements in large language models and AI-generated imagery, which have captured the attention of many of her colleagues, Clarke says her focus remains on protecting people from the kind of AI-driven bias that has already existed for years. “Throughout my career, my priority in this space has definitively remained reducing biases and all forms of discrimination found in algorithms,” Clarke says. “And while that mission isn’t necessarily the focal point of Congress’ attention, I’ve long fought to ensure this vital cause does not get lost in the sea of upcoming AI legislation.” In the last month alone, she’s introduced legislation that would prohibit facial recognition and biometric technology in most federal public housing, and just last week, she reintroduced the Algorithmic Accountability Act for the second time with Senators Wyden and Booker. This version of the bill comes with substantial updates on the original, including the creation of a 75-person Bureau of Technology within the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).