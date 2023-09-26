FCC announces plans to reinstate net neutrality rules

On Tuesday Jessica Rosenworcel, chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), announced plans to reinstate the policies, which prevent internet providers from blocking or slowing websites, on Tuesday.

That could set up a new battle in Washington, D.C., in the months to come.

Rosenworcel’s comments, made at the National Press Club, come on the heels of Democrats taking a majority control of the five-member panel (which has been split 2-2 since the beginning of the Biden administration). Anna Gomez, a Democrat, was sworn in as a commissioner Monday and Rosenworcel became chairwoman.