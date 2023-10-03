Meet the climate activism brand that lets donors see exactly where their money goes

Amid escalating climate and biodiversity crises, people want to take more action—but are unsure about where to start, or don’t know if their contributions are making any tangible impact. Only One is channeling people’s awareness into action through a combination of content, campaigns, and crowdfunding, while bringing transparency to its efforts.

“To tackle climate change, the world really needs a global movement of people raising their voices to demand change,” says Jeremiah Kittredge, CEO of Only One. In the four years since it was founded, Only One has sought to build that movement, marshaling nearly 2 million people in 193 countries to use its platform, which makes signing climate-focused petitions or contacting legislators about climate issues straightforward. It’s also garnered more than 8,000 recurring monthly donors to support the company’s projects—from planting trees and coral to removing ocean plastics.

In the past year, Only One has been focused on accountability, ensuring that every cent donated has been tracked to individual impact units, with 2.5 million mangrove trees restored on coastlines and 60,000 climate-resilient corals planted on reefs since last July. “You can learn in real time—literally to the individual tree or the individual piece of coral—where your money was allocated and to what partner and what they did with it,” Kittredge says. “We felt like so much of the giving that was being asked of people for the environment was fake and vague, so we wanted to be specific and clear.”

As it focused on transparency, Only One also refreshed its branding and platform experience, making ease of use a priority. Kittredge says taking action can be a confusing and obscure process, so Only One aimed to break down walls. “We tried to design an experience that didn’t have friction,” he says, adding that Only One didn’t want to “require you to input the same information over and over again.”