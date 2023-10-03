How Fair Trade USA’s responsible business certification became a trusted brand of its own

Shoppers have come to trust that a company carrying a Fair Trade Certified label is in fact a responsible business—a testament to the wor k that Fair Trade USA has done over the past 25 years to develop standards for ensuring that workers are compensated and treated fairly, and that products are produced sustainably.

This year, the nonprofit took a big step toward expanding its reach by redesigning its factory certification program for greater efficiency. The previous method required a reexamination of factory processes that had already been audited. Now it allows for continuous evaluation, enabling manufacturers to implement sustainable practices—like improving sourcing models and building a transparent and resilient supply chain—and have them assessed on a rolling basis.

Additionally, by recognizing other certifications that companies have earned—for instance, Better Work audits of certain garment and footwear producers—the new process “reduces friction for the factories themselves,” says Fair Trade USA’s chief commercial and marketing officer Leilani Latimer.

The new model also simplifies the cost of certification and opens eligibility to companies with less than $1 million in revenue. As it has streamlined its processes, Fair Trade USA, which operates in more than 63 countries, has entered new categories such as clothing and furniture.