How Intel is putting its AI-optimized processors to work detecting deepfakes

With the rise of generative AI tools for creating photos and visuals, truth is increasingly in the eye of the creator. The threat of these new tools and existing processes for making deepfakes to spread disinformation increases as processing power from companies like Intel is getting more advanced.

As the $137 billion market cap chip and processor manufacturer has been developing its next-generation AI chips—which it is putting to use in its own generative AI model for 3D, 360-degree images—it has also been focused on using its computing power to address some of the dangers that deepfakes pose. Intel is a member of the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity, started by Adobe, Microsoft, and Sony to develop a standard for evaluating the origin of various media.

“It’s in our mission to make sure AI reaches its full potential,” says Lama Nachman, Intel’s AI systems research lab director. “If we don’t solve these problems, that can never happen.”

That’s why Intel last fall unveiled a real-time deepfake detection tool called FakeCatcher. Built by Intel senior staff research scientist Ilke Demir (in collaboration with SUNY Binghamton professor Umur Ciftci), the tool uses Intel’s AI-optimized Xeon Scalable processors to analyze pixels in a video that indicate the subject’s blood flow—something deepfakes have trouble reliably replicating.