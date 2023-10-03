Fast company logo
Girls Who Code taught its alumni hard skills. Now it wants to help them land jobs

The education organization and Brands That Matter 2023 honoree is breaking down the tech sector’s gender divide.

Under CEO Tarika Barrett, Girls Who Code is adding job-prep efforts. [Photo: Evelyn Freja]

BY Rebecca Barker

Girls Who Code has worked with more than 500,000 students in the decade since its inception in 2012, ensuring that women and nonbinary people recognize that their contributions to the tech sector are vital. Now, the organization is introducing new programs to meet the needs of students entering the workforce.

Girls Who Code alumni earn computer science degrees at seven times the national average. Yet navigating the job-interview process has proved challenging. In response, the organization launched a Technical Interview Prep program and a Leadership Academy last year, with plans to run both programs on a school-year cycle.

The Technical Interview Prep program had served 462 students as of August 2023, while the four-month Leadership Academy has provided mentoring and networking opportunities for 100 students, who mainly came from underrepresented groups.

As it equips former students with career-building tools, Girls Who Code is also engaging current students with an effort meant to ensure that they see themselves reflected in the technology they use—particularly video games. “Many of our students are one of the only or a handful of women or nonbinary students in their CS classes,” says chief program officer Daniel Voloch. Women and nonbinary characters are also less common, and when they are represented, they often fit a certain mold: skinny, feminine, and white.

To help bring video-game characters more in line with the real demographics of players, the company launched Girls Who Code Girls last December to teach students character design, encourage them to build more representative avatars, and even submit their creations to gaming companies. Since the program began, participants have spent more than 1,300 hours building custom avatars.

Now, the organization is developing a curriculum based on the intersection of coding and AI. Rather than fearing the advance of artificial intelligence, Girls Who Code wants to equip its students with the necessary skills they might need to optimize its use.

“We learned that our students are excited about the possibilities and are already using generative AI tools for school, to explore personal interests, and to navigate complex conversations,” CEO Tarika Barrett told Fast Company via email. “However, they are also concerned about ethical implications, bias, and the potential impact on the workforce.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rebecca Barker is an Editorial Fellow at Fast Company, covering topics ranging from design to healthcare to breaking news. You can connect with Rebecca on Twitter/X and LinkedIn. More

