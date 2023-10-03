Girls Who Code taught its alumni hard skills. Now it wants to help them land jobs

Girls Who Code has worked with more than 500,000 students in the decade since its inception in 2012, ensuring that women and nonbinary people recognize that their contributions to the tech sector are vital. Now, the organization is introducing new programs to meet the needs of students entering the workforce.

Girls Who Code alumni earn computer science degrees at seven times the national average. Yet navigating the job-interview process has proved challenging. In response, the organization launched a Technical Interview Prep program and a Leadership Academy last year, with plans to run both programs on a school-year cycle.

The Technical Interview Prep program had served 462 students as of August 2023, while the four-month Leadership Academy has provided mentoring and networking opportunities for 100 students, who mainly came from underrepresented groups.

As it equips former students with career-building tools, Girls Who Code is also engaging current students with an effort meant to ensure that they see themselves reflected in the technology they use—particularly video games. “Many of our students are one of the only or a handful of women or nonbinary students in their CS classes,” says chief program officer Daniel Voloch. Women and nonbinary characters are also less common, and when they are represented, they often fit a certain mold: skinny, feminine, and white.