Angel City Football Club got Angelenos to show up to its games by showing up for L.A.

When Angel City Football Club took the field for its first official game in April 2022, the Los Angeles National Women’s Soccer League team had no shortage of big names attached; Natalie Portman is a founder, and Abby Wambach and Billie Jean King are investors. But building recognition with L.A. residents has been a grassroots effort.

To do so, Angel City—recognized on this year’s list of Brands That Matter—hosted more than 300 events in 2022 and is on track for at least 250 in 2023, from coaching training sessions to replanting school gardens. “It’s been a real exercise in trust-building,” says Catherine Dávila, Angel City’s head of community.

This local focus extends to Angel City’s approach to corporate sponsorships. Fans “demand authenticity,” says Jess Smith, ACFC’s head of revenue. “Everything has to have a ‘why’ to it.” ACFC allocates 10% of its sponsorship deals to the community—with $5.6 million already set to be distributed in the next five years.

The work off the pitch appears to be paying off. Despite being a new club last year, Angel City had the highest attendance of any team in the NWSL, and it led the league in sponsorships and ticket sales. One percent of net ticketing revenue goes back to athletes who take part in the team’s optional revenue-sharing program, a key part of the team’s ultimate mission to reach pay equity with their male equivalents in Major League Soccer.