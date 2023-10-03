How Riot Games is cementing its spot in esports and beyond

Video games are at the forefront of entertainment culture, and few companies are proving it like Riot Games. The studio behind free-to-play multiplayer sensations League of Legends and Valorant engages an increasingly diverse audience of more than 180 million monthly global players, and lately, Riot has been pushing the boundaries of the video-game experience to include esports, music, and TV.

The expansion of League of Legends’ anime-inspired Star Guardian universe was the game’s 2022 event with the highest engagement—a coup for the content targeted at non-male gamers. Similarly, Riot’s Valorant Game Changers program is starting to bring more women into competitive esports. Its inaugural championship in 2022 was the most-watched women’s gaming tournament ever, with fans consuming more than 5 million hours of content.

Riot’s League of Legends World Championship is key to its esports dominance. Last fall’s event saw 24 pro teams from 40 countries compete until two finalists went head-to-head at a sold-out final in San Francisco’s Chase Center, with online viewership peaking at 5 million. The final featured a performance by Lil Nas X, whose anthem for the tournament, “Star Walkin’,” peaked at 32 on the Billboard Hot 100. Riot also commissioned Tiffany & Co. to redesign the tournament’s prize—the Summoner’s Cup—which was hoisted by the underdog championship-winning team DRX of South Korea.

Riot isn’t just giving out awards—it’s receiving them, too. The company won four Emmys last year for its critically acclaimed Netflix series Arcane, based on League of Legends. As fans await a new season, Francine Li, Riot’s global head of marketing, says Riot’s efforts to expand the company’s scope show that “there’s the game itself, but players love the entire world around it.”