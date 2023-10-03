How Wakanda inspired Actively Black’s founder to make the brand a love letter to Black identity

In just three years, Lanny Smith has taken his athleisure company Actively Black to heights few clothing brands ever achieve.

Last year, he outfitted the 2022 Nigerian Winter Olympics team and scored a licensing deal with Disney and Marvel to create a collection inspired by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This year, he inked a deal to collaborate on new clothes with NBA legend Allen Iverson, and in the latest version of bestselling basketball video game NBA 2K24, which debuted in September, gamers can select Actively Black clothes and accessories to customize their avatars. Smith is in advanced discussions with a major retailer to carry his line, and he has established partnerships with Olympic icon John Carlos, Academy Award–winner Lupita Nyong’o, civil rights activist Fredrika Newton, and the estate of Muhammad Ali. Barack Obama wears an Actively Black watch. But like most apparent overnight success stories, Actively Black—honored this year on Fast Company’s 2023 Brands That Matter General Excellence list—is anything but. Its origin story begins more than a dozen years ago with Smith writhing in pain on a basketball court. Barely a month into his NBA career, the former University of Houston star destroyed his knee during a Sacramento Kings practice, ending Smith’s lifelong dream of playing professionally. As an undrafted free agent without a guaranteed contract, he found himself living in his mother’s house in Texas, broke and depressed, wondering what to do next. But even in the midst of that crushing identity crisis, Smith had a couple of things going for him: deep faith and a role-model mom who’d transformed herself from a country girl in tiny Jena, Louisiana, to a successful computer programmer. “She is a superhero,” Smith says. “She was a part of a class that integrated schools. She was the first in our whole family to go to college. She became one of the top computer programmers in the state of Texas in the late ’70s, early ’80s, Black and a woman, you know what I mean?”

In 2011, the kinesiology major set about building the Active Faith e-commerce business out of his mother’s house, relying on “YouTube University” to learn how to build a website, use Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator, create a PowerPoint deck, and build a business plan. Backed with seed money from Smith’s former NBA Development League teammate Anthony Tolliver and one of Tolliver’s teammates on the Golden State Warriors (a rookie by the name of Steph Curry), Active Faith gained traction. But Smith says its growth was impeded by racism. There was the service call where the customer on the other end of the phone told Smith, “You sound Black” and demanded a refund; there was the meeting with potential investors who walked into the room and looked shocked to discover a Black man sitting at the table and backed out of the deal. Yet Smith was bolstered by the connection he saw between his customers and his Active Faith brand, moved by the emails and letters from fans thanking him for the comfort they got wearing their Active Faith clothing during stressful moments, like an appointment for chemo treatment. “This brand was something bigger than just apparel,” he says. “It was actually having a positive impact on people’s lives.” That was when he began thinking perhaps he could create a brand that had the same effect for the Black community. He found further inspiration when Black Panther was released in 2018. “That was the first time in my life I had seen a Black superhero on the screen,” he says. “Somebody who looked like me that I could identify with. I just felt uplifted. I felt pride. I saw the Black community, the diaspora—Africans, African Americans, Caribbeans—come together in a way I hadn’t seen in my lifetime around this movie. And the thought came back to me: I want to create a brand that makes the Black community feel the way I felt walking out of Black Panther.”

Smith moved to L.A. six months before the pandemic shut the world down. “And then we all witnessed the murder of George Floyd and the murder of Breonna Taylor, and I saw all these brands come out with declarations, you know, ‘We wanna do this for the Black community.’ And I just felt like it was performative.” Smith announced the creation of Actively Black on Juneteenth 2020 and launched his first products on Black Friday five months later. Perhaps the most amazing break for Smith occurred when he got a call from one of his boyhood heroes, FUBU founder and Shark Tank cohost Daymond John, asking to meet to talk about a potential Actively Black/FUBU collaboration. Smith showed John his deck for a Black Panther collaboration, “and in the middle of the meeting, he picks up the phone and calls the head of licensing for Marvel and Disney,” he says. “Two days later, I’m pitching them my deck.” Actively Black remains a small operation and now has eight employees, including Jordan Jackson, the former Under Armour designer who, along with his wife, Danielle McCoy, worked with Smith on the Nigerian Winter Olympic team outfits. Last year Smith’s direct-to-consumer business did $5.6 million in sales, and Smith donated just under half a million dollars to grassroots organizations such as the Liberation Fund and Compton Girls Club. “We’re not just building another brand just to try to be the next unicorn in this space,” he says. “There’s a mission, a purpose behind this, and that’s how I’m measuring our success.”

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2023 Brands That Matter. Explore the full list of companies that have demonstrated a commitment to their purpose as a brand and cultural relevance to their audience. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.