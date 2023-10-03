How Playstation dominated pop culture while focusing on inclusivity

Playstation has been a brand to reckon with since its 1994 debut. In the ensuing decades, parent company Sony has sold more than half a billion consoles, and you’d need scientific notation to calculate the amount of time gamers have spent playing on its five iterations.

The brand has long collaborated with high-wattage stars for marketing campaigns, but this year it achieved a whole new level of cultural resonance when HBO aired The Last of Us. A joint production with Sony Pictures and PlayStation, the series—based on the 2013 high-selling game developed by Naughty Dog—was an immediate hit. It built to an average weekly audience of 32 million and was nominated for 24 Emmys. It also spurred new sales of the decade-old game and its 2020 sequel.

Over the course of the show’s nine-week run, when an episode debuted on Sunday nights, “there was a direct correlation to the sales of the remake version of Last of Us on PS5,” says Eric Lempel, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s SVP of marketing, sales, and business operations. The show, he says, has brought “a ton of new people” into the PlayStation fold.

Three of its eight actors nominated for Emmys are Black, and the exquisite third episode offers a nuanced portrayal of two gay survivalists that garnered seven Emmy nods.